MISSOULA — Montana has quite its slew of preseason All-Americans, but so too does Washington, and the Huskies' preseason All-American are of the FBS variety.
Some of those UW standouts are even projected to go in the first round of the NFL draft after this season. So, the Griz will certainly have their hands full when they face Washington at 6 p.m. MT Saturday in Seattle.
The following are key Huskies players to keep an eye on during the game.
Quarterback: Dylan Morris, No. 9
The 6-foot, 200-pound redshirt freshman quarterback from Puyallup, Washington, started all four games last fall in the Huskies’ abbreviated season as they went 3-1. Morris’ stats don’t jump off the page; he completed just 60.9% of his passes (67/110) for 897 yards (224.3 per game) with nearly as many interceptions (three) as touchdown passes (four) last season. He hasn’t run much, rushing 17 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns. Morris was ranked as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the nation for the 2019 recruiting class by 247Sports and Rivals.
Running back: Richard Newton, No. 6
The 6-foot, 215-pound sophomore running back from Lancaster, California, is looking to regain a healthy amount of reps after playing in only two of four games last season. Newton was second on UW in both rushing yards (498) and rushing touchdowns (10) in 10 games in 2019. He and redshirt freshman Cameron Davis are both listed as starters for a deep group that could mix in a handful of players. Sean McGrew is a sixth-year senior who led UW with 227 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 43 carries, an average of 5.3 yards per rush, in four games last season.
Wide receiver/tight end: Cade Otton, No. 87
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound junior tight end from Tumwater, Washington, is a regular piece of Washington’s offense, having made 27 starts and played in 31 games as he nears his NFL playing days. Otton is an impact player who made two preseason All-America teams and the watch list for the Mackey Award (most outstanding tight end) after being one of eight semifinalists in 2020. He led the Huskies with 18 receptions, 258 receiving yards and three TD catches last year. He’s caught 63 passes for 776 yards and eight touchdowns in the past three seasons at UW.
Offensive line: Jaxson Kirkland, No. 51
The 6-foot-7, 310-pound junior offensive lineman from Portland, Oregon, returned to improve his NFL draft stock and is projected to go 12th overall by Pro Football Focus. Kirkland was named a preseason second-team All-American by Phil Steele, Athlon and Walter Camp. He’s on the preseason watch lists for the Lombardi Award (best lineman or linebacker) and Outland Trophy (best interior lineman). Kirkland has started 29 games since 2018. He was first-team All-Pac-12 last fall after starting four games at left tackle. His first 25 starts were at right guard.
Defensive line: Ryan Bowman, No. 55
The 6-foot-1, 280-pound senior edge rusher from Bellevue, Washington, is the most experienced player in the group, having played in 42 games and made 19 starts since 2017. Bowman was second-team All-Pac-12 last season at the position that UW calls outside linebacker because the player can line up on or off the line, which has only two true defensive linemen. Two other freshmen are expected to play due to an injury to All-American Zion Tupuola-Fetui, who was ranked as the eighth-best returning defensive lineman in college football by Pro Football Focus.
Linebacker: Edefuan Ulofoshio, No. 48
The 6-foot-1, 235-pound sophomore linebacker from Anchorage, Alaska, went from a walk-on with two FCS offers to being a preseason first-team All-American at the FBS level. Ulofoshio is also on watch lists for the Lombardi Award (best lineman or linebacker), Butkus Award (top linebacker), Bronko Nagurski Trophy (defensive player of year) and Bednarik Award (also defensive player of year). He led the team with 47 total tackles, four pass breakups and two fumble recoveries last year. He also added one tackle for loss, one sack and one forced fumble.
Cornerback/safety: Trent McDuffie, No. 22
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound sophomore cornerback from Westminster, California, is projected to be the 16th overall pick in the NFL draft by Pro Football Focus, which calls him “one of the best tackling corners in the country.” McDuffie landed on three preseason All-America teams and is on watch lists for the Thorpe Award (best defensive back), Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year) and Nagurski Award (defensive player of the year). He has 59 tackles, two INTs, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 17 games since starting as a true freshman.
Special teams: Race Porter, No. 46
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior punter from Seattle is one of the most experienced players on Washington, having played in 41 games over the past four years. Porter is on the watch list for the Ray Guy Award, which is given to the top punter in the country. He’s punted 32 times for an average of 42.4 yards, and he’s been the team’s primary holder for extra points and field goals. Porter is joined by kicker Peyton Henry, who has made 41 of his 52 field goal attempts over the past three seasons, including 6 of 9 last year. His longest made field goal was 49 yards in 2019.
