MISSOULA — Schools in states without active name, image and likeness (NIL) laws were put in a tight bind by the NCAA this week.
The NCAA's Board of Directors adopted its interim NIL policy Wednesday, the day before athletes in at least eight states would be allowed to start making money off their own likeness. Athletes in states without active laws — such as Montana, which has a law that will go into affect in July 2023 — had to hope their school would work quick to have answers and the proper guidance.
The University of Montana Athletic department didn't want Grizzly athletes to have to wait much longer for answers. The morning after the NCAA gave the green light for athletes to earn some cash off their own NIL, Montana had a policy online and in the hands of athletes.
It was a whirlwind and frantic few days for Jean Gee, Montana's Senior Associate Athletic Director for Student Affairs and Compliance. Gee oversees Title IX at Montana as the department liaison and is currently serving a three-year term on the NCAA Division I Council and Football Oversight Committee, putting her close to the front of policy making in the NCAA.
She also led the way in writing UM's NIL policy.
She has drafted plenty of policies for UM over her lengthy career working in compliance but figuring out how to craft Montana's NIL policy was a new, and totally different, challenge for her and others in her position across the NCAA.
“I’ve been in compliance for, oh gosh, at least 15 years and for me there has been nothing like this in the NCAA governance," Gee said during a phone interview Friday afternoon.
Gee sad she won't take credit for writing the entire document because she had other policies from places like Louisiana State University System and Florida State's NIL policy to give her an idea of how to craft Montana's policy.
One of the biggest challenges, Gee said, was the quick turnaround required to get a policy to Montana student-athletes and coaches who were eager for answers and guidance.
Over the past week, and likely plenty times prior as the NIL debate has been in NCAA circles for years now, Gee said she has been asked by athletes and coaches looking for answers. She couldn't give them what they needed because there just wasn't an answer at the time.
“We were really getting hammered with questions and I hate having to tell a student-athlete or a coach ‘I don’t know yet,'" Gee said.
She didn't know the NCAA's policy would become what it ended up being — essentially amounting to schools in states without laws having to craft their own policies. She doesn't blame the NCAA for the interim policies, which put the responsibility on schools or state legislation for NIL, which were adopted instead of a more in-depth set of rules that had been in the works.
“I don’t blame them at all,” she said. “I fully understand the legal environment, especially with the Alston case, I get it. They have to be careful.”
Getting the policy done as quickly as Montana did allowed athletes to get a jump start on snagging NIL deals. Griz football redshirt senior wide receiver Samuel Akem tweeted Friday afternoon he has a deal with food delivery service Gopuff.
That is exactly what Gee and UM AD Kent Haslam hoped for. Montana was the first Big Sky school in a state without a law in affect to have a policy released to the public and finalized. The UM policy is likely to be adjusted as time goes on, and certainly once the Montana state law goes into affect in 2023.
“Our student-athletes really needed direction on what they could and couldn’t do and we just really didn’t want to jeopardize that they do something they shouldn’t do," Gee said. "I was pleasantly surprised that we were able to pull it off and post it Thursday morning.”
Other deals are likely in the works, with submissions to the compliance office being submitted in written form. Gee reiterated what Haslam told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com that the Big Sky Conference is seeking a third party to help with the influx of NIL disclosures from athletes.
Athletes have their answers, even if the UM policy is subject to change as the way NIL deals work and what is allowed and not allowed becomes more clear.
At the end of the week, with the policy done and athletes given an idea of what they can and can't do, Gee is relieved to be done and have something in place that can be updated and revised as the new landscape in college sports unfolds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.