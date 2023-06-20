MISSOULA — The plan was to have the Montana football team practicing indoors by early November.

That's probably not going to happen now.

Construction of the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility has been on hold for about a month. At this point it's looking like the 111,000-square-foot structure will not be available until sometime in mid-December at the earliest.

"We are working through some permitting issues," Montana athletic director Kent Haslam told 406mtsports.com. "There have been challenges getting the permits approved from the city.

"But they just gave approval for us to move forward with what's called a foundational permit. So work will start up in the next couple of days. You certainly want to keep it moving along and we're glad to get it going again."

Haslam stressed it's an issue between the architects (OZ Architect) and campus facility employees and the City of Missoula. The UM athletic department can only watch and hope at this point.

"On the permit review there were some corrections that were necessary and we are working closely with the University and their design team," said Walter Banziger, Deputy Director of Development Services for the City of Missoula. "The design team has completed the corrections and submitted them to us and permits should be issued shortly."

From a football standpoint, the construction delay is a loss for coach Bobby Hauck and his Griz. It means yet another November of practicing in bone-chilling weather on what could be a frozen field at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

"It's a building that has not been built before, so I think there were some questions on that," Haslam noted. " ... Depending on how quickly the (construction) time can be made up, hopefully we are done by Christmastime, December."

The Grizzlies have been practicing outdoors in late autumn since the program started in the late 1800s, so they'll no doubt make necessary adjustments. But there are advantages to practicing inside when the weather is nasty that Montana will have to do without yet again — unless the team makes it to the FCS title game in January.

The Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility is the first of its kind in the state of Montana. Work started in April.

In addition to serving student athletes of every sport, the facility will provide recreational opportunities to all UM students and members of the Missoula community.

"The need for an indoor athletic facility in Missoula is long overdue," Haslam said back in April. "This facility will benefit every Grizzly student athlete for years to come, as well as provide new opportunities for athletes of all ages in our community to use a safe, indoor space to practice, play and compete during the winter months."

The $10.2 million indoor practice facility is located on the south end of the River Bowl fields and is completely privately funded, meaning no student tuition or Montana taxpayer dollars are being spent on the project.

The facility will be covered with an inflatable roof that will be the first of its kind in the Big Sky Conference. In total, the facility will include a regulation-size synthetic football field, four 150-yard sprint lanes for track athletes and two long-jump pits, two pole vault bars and a hammer, javelin, discus and shot-put area for field athletes. The facility also will house winter practices for Grizzly soccer and softball teams.

As part of the project, UM also will construct a permanent structure that will connect to the indoor practice facility to house a lobby, restrooms, storage rooms and mechanical space.

Haslam noted earlier this week that all area organizations were given the opportunity to donate to the project. Those who did will get first right to rent at the same value everyone will be renting.