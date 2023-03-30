MISSOULA — The name Larry Krystkowiak is found often in the University of Montana men’s basketball record book.

The program’s only 2,000-point scorer, the only player with 1,000 rebounds and the last coach to lead the Grizzlies to an NCAA Tournament win can now add another title to his long list of accomplishments: Big Sky Conference Hall of Famer.

The league announced its 2023 Induction Class on Thursday with Krystkowiak included among the 14 nominees. He joins fellow Montana legends Dave Dickenson, Shannon (Cate) Schweyen, and Robin Selvig in the 28-person Hall. The four Montana members are tied for the most of any Big Sky school.

“Just a lot of fond memories to that time period and being a part of that conference not only as a player but coaching as well,” Krystkowiak said of his time at Montana. “I think a lot about my teammates more than anything. You kind of reflect on some of the friendships you had with teammates and some of the memories we had together.”

Krystkowiak graduated from Missoula Big Sky and stayed in town to continue his playing career with the Grizzlies. He ended his four years as arguably the best player in program history. He scored 2,017 points and added 1,105 rebounds, both still Montana school records. Krystkowiak is also one of just two players in the top 10 in Big Sky history in both scoring and rebounding.

He earned the league’s Most Valuable Player award three consecutive years and remains the only three-time winner in Big Sky history. He was also an honorable mention on the AP All-American team three times while earning two NABC All-District First team honors in his career.

He played under head coach Mike Montgomery and helped lead Montana to four 20-win seasons winning an astonishing 73 percent of his games as a player. The Big Sky celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2013 by releasing a list of the 50 Greatest Men’s Athletes in conference history. Krystkowiak was second on the list, trailing only fellow Grizzly Dave Dickenson.

His playing career didn’t end at Montana. Krystkowiak was drafted by the Chicago Bulls with the 28th overall pick in the 1986 NBA Draft. He would go on to play nine seasons in the league, most of which came with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Montana recognized Krystkowiak’s playing career with an induction into the Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame in 1993, and he also had his No. 42 retired by the program.

Krystkowiak returned to Montana in 1998 as an assistant for several years. He then became the head coach of Montana in 2004, taking over a team that had gone 10-18 the previous year. He turned the program around in his first year, leading the Grizzlies to an 18-13 record. They made a run at the Big Sky Tournament, winning three straight games to make the NCAA Tournament. The tournament that had eluded him as a player had finally become a reality.

In his second season, Montana made history. The Grizzlies went 24-7 and again won the Big Sky Tournament. As a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Krystkowiak’s Grizzlies upset Nevada to advance to the second round. It was just the second win at the NCAA Tournament in Montana history, and remains the last victory by a Big Sky team at the Big Dance.

As a player and as a coach, Krystkowiak broke new ground at Montana.

“He is synonymous with Montana Grizzly men’s basketball and really the state of Montana,” Montana Athletic Director Kent Haslam said. “Great career as a player, great career as a coach. He was the head coach when I first got here at the University of Montana and was doing such great things. I’m happy for him, and for Jan and his family. He definitely deserves to be in that hall of fame.”

He went on to be the head coach of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks and the University of Utah.

Krystkowiak, who was born in Shelby, said that Montana still holds a very special place in his heart. He has five children, and said that the connection to the state has continued with them.

“My kids probably speak more about Montana than any other place. It’s just something that we’ve done annually and the kids have grown up around the state, so that’s what everyone is talking about, when is our trip to Montana,” Krystkowiak said. “I had a couple of years of high school in Missoula and was able to stay there and go to school. That was kind of a rarity. Missoula and the state have more of a connection than you ever would know.”

The 2023 class will be honored on July 22 as part of the Big Sky Football Kickoff Weekend in Spokane.

Montana State also had two slated to be inducted: Shannon Butler (cross country/track & field, 1989-91) and Dr. Ginny Hunt (administration, 1977-93).

Butler, who ran at Montana State from 1989-91 after transferring from Auburn where he started his collegiate career, won two NCAA Championships and claimed 12 Big Sky titles after the Eureka native returned to the Treasure State. Not only did he win 12 Big Sky championships, but in 1991, he completed a rare sweep of the 1,500 meters, the 5,000 meters, and the 10,000 meters at the outdoor championship. He was the first Big Sky athlete to win all three in the same meet, and one of only two to even run all three events.

Hunt arrived in Bozeman in 1977 from the University of Michigan with a vision for Montana State athletics and the amount of ambition and enthusiasm necessary to build a program from scratch. At her first MSU women’s basketball game, Hunt was one of 250 fans. At her last game as MSU’s women’s athletic director, there were 5,000 fans in attendance as the Bobcats won the program’s first-ever Big Sky title in 1993.

While working tirelessly to build MSU’s women’s athletic programs, Hunt was also a strong voice on the national level for opportunities in athletics at all levels for women. To that end, she was actively involved throughout her career in the Associa­tion of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), as well as the U.S. Olympic Committee. Hunt chaired the AIAW Ethics Committee and was the organization’s President-Elect when it was folded into the NCAA.