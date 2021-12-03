MISSOULA — Things had been going Eastern Washington’s way, and then a pair of Missoula natives flipped the game in Montana’s favor on special teams in the second quarter Friday.
Freshman Ryan Tirrell, a Missoula Loyola grad and coach Bobby Hauck’s nephew, blocked a punt as the Griz saw an opening in the Eagles' new punt protection formation. As the frantic pursuit for the ball ensued, sophomore Levi Janacaro, a Missoula Big Sky grad who was playing in his first game since his mother’s death, recovered the ball.
Four players later, the Griz found the end zone early on during a stretch of 20 unanswered points. Their run reached 40-7 at one point, and they closed the game on a 47-20 run to score a 57-41 win in the second round of the FCS playoffs in front of an announced crowd of 24,056 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
"It was a dominating win," Griz coach Bobby Hauck said. "It wasn’t close. It was fun to go out and get it. ... Our kids went out and took that win. I was proud of them. They kind of got called out, and it wasn’t close."
UM advanced to the quarterfinals and will face the winner of No. 3 seed James Madison and Southeastern Louisiana. Those teams play at noon MT Saturday in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
The Griz were outgained 608 yards to 368, but that was partly because their special teams had lengthy returns to set up on the offense with short field. They finished with 6.2 yards per play compared to the Eagles' 5.6
Freshman Junior Bergen, who totaled 67 yards on four punt returns, ripped off a 37-yard return that set up the first second-half touchdown. He fumbled his first return, but the Griz went back to him later because of a lack of returners, and he rewarded them with returns of 21, 37 and 16 yards.
Sophomore Garrett Graves, who totaled 131 yards on five kickoff returns, had a 33-yard return right after the Eagles pulled within 30-28. That led to another touchdown, which started another run of 20 straight points by UM.
Senior kicker Kevin Macias went 3 for 3 on field goals to extend his streak to 17 consecutive makes. His field goal on the first drive of the second half gave UM its first lead since 7-0, and the Griz wouldn’t relinquish that lead.
"It was a dominant effort in special teams," Hauck said. "We controlled field position in a big way."
The showdown between the fourth-ranked Eagles and fifth-ranked Griz lived up to the billing, which was at a higher level than their regular-season meeting, a 34-28 Griz loss on the road. The Eagles came into this game with six wins at Wa-Griz, the most wins of any UM opponent.
The last time the Griz had hosted a playoff game was 2019, when Samori Toure broke Randy Moss’ playoff record for receiving yards as had 303 in a 73-28 win over Southeastern Louisiana. Toure, who grad transferred to Nebraska, was in attendance to see his friend Sammy Akem tie Marc Mariani for the UM record of 29 touchdown catches as he hauled in five catches for 104 yards and two scores.
Cam Humphrey completed 11 of 23 passes for 160 yards and three TDs. All three of his touchdown passes came in the second half, when he was 4-of-7 passing for 96 yards.
"There was no lack of confidence by anyone," Hauck said. "I thought our offense played with a very tough mindset in this game tonight. It was great to make that happen."
The game began on a high note with an onslaught of explosive offensive plays as the Eagles had three plays of 50-plus yards, giving them five of the six plays of 50-plus yards that UM has given up this season. Eric Barriere finished 47-of-80 passing for 530 yards and five touchdowns, but key drops on catchable deep passes and nine tackles for loss by the Griz helped doom EWU.
UM had the first explosive play when junior Malik Flowers took a jet sweep 75 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown, the Grizzlies’ longest run of the season. That came right after Bergen tried to field a bouncing punt, muffed it and was fortunte to recover the ball at the 10-yard line.
The Eagles needed just three plays to tie the game, 7-7, as Barriere threw a 58-yard pass to Talolo Limu-Jones, who led EWU with 215 yards, and found Andrew Boston, who had 141 yards, for a 19-yard touchdown.
The Eagles showed their depth of skill players when Barriere launched a 54-yard touchdown pass to Jakobie James, who stretched out his arm to tip the slightly overthrown pass to himself. The Griz answered back on the next drive as Macias banged through a 37-yard field goal to pull them within 14-10 to close the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, EWU running back Dennis Merritt broke off a 57-yard touchdown run as he dodged three tacklers, putting UM down 21-10. The Griz marched down the field after a 31-yard kickoff return by Graves and got a 44-yard field goal by Macias.
The Eagles seemed to be slowed by targeting reviews on back-to-back plays, first on safety Gavin Robertson and then on safety Robby Hauck. The Eagles then false started on fourth-and-2 and decided to punt. Tirrell’s blocked the punt, which was recovered by Janacaro, led to a 5-yard touchdown run by Bergen to pull UM within 21-20 heading into the half.
Graves opened the second half with a 27-yard kickoff return, and Macias ended the drive by drilling a 46-yard field goal to give UM a 23-21 lead. Junior Bergen ripped off a 37-yard punt return to the 8-yard line, setting up Xavier Harris for an 8-yard touchdown run on the next play.
EWU answered back with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Barriere to Limu-Jones one play after Gavin Robertson nearly had an interception in the end zone, cutting UM’s lead to 30-28. That drive was extended by a roughing the kicker penalty and a roughing the passer penalty.
Three plays after Graves returned the ensuing kickoff 33 yards, Humphrey connected with Akem for a 44-yard catch-and-run touchdown to put the Griz up 37-28. Griz linebacker Jace Lewis then returned a fumble 19 yards to the 5-yard line after Barriere tossed a lateral to no one. Three plays later, Humphrey hit tight end Cole Grossman for a 5-yard touchdown that put UM up 44-28 late in the third quarter. Humphrey then connected with Akem for a 30-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Griz a 50-28 lead.
Barriere’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Limu-Jones brought the Eagles within 50-35. Griz cornerback Justin Ford added a 55-yard interception return touchdown; it was his ninth interception this season, which is the most by a Big Sky player since Weber State's Scott Shields had 10 in 1996. Barriere tacked on a 16-yard touchdown pass to James with 0:05 left in the game.
