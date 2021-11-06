Greeley, Colo. — Montana quarterback Cam Humphrey made his first start since Oct. 2 and led the Griz to a 35-0 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday at Nottingham Field as the Griz pitched their first shutout since Oct. 8, 2011.
The 11th-ranked Griz improved to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the Big Sky as they rebounded in a big way from their one-point win over last-place Southern Utah. They’ve now reached the seven-win playoff qualification threshold with two regular-season games to play, and they did so with a convincing win one week after UNC lost to Big Sky co-leader Sacramento State, 27-24.
Humphrey was effective and efficient, completing 19 of 25 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran 11 times for 35 yards and a score despite being sacked five times.
Humphrey was dialed in and got into an early rhythm as UM went with tempo and was aggressive in its passing. His first seven completions went to six different players, and he ended up connecting with nine players.
The Griz scored touchdowns on two of their first three drives and built a 21-0 halftime lead, putting up 269 yards of offense while holding UNC to 98 yards. They scored two third-quarter touchdowns and finished with a 389-245 edge in total yards.
UM’s success came behind a new-look offensive line, with true freshman right tackle Brandon Casey making his first career start, senior right guard Kordell Pillans making his third career start and first since Oct. 26, 2019, and senior center Moses Mallory sliding over from his normal position at right guard. Junior Skyler Martin came in at right guard in the second half.
UM took a 7-0 lead when Humphrey found tight end Cole Grossman across the middle for a 21-yard catch-and-run touchdown. It was Grossman’s third consecutive game with a score, and it came on the drive after Justin Ford intercepted a pass for the seventh consecutive game. His seven INTs are tied for the second most in a single season in school history.
Humphrey’s previously injured right ankle looked good early on. He escaped a pair of sure sacks in the first quarter to pick up big gains, including a 20-yard score for a 14-0 lead. It was his first rushing touchdown since the go-ahead score at Washington on Sept. 4. That score came after David Koppang and Tyler Flink sniffed out a fake punt, setting up UM at the UNC 30-yard line.
Senior wide receiver Sammy Akem caught two touchdowns to give him 27 in his career, the second most in school history. UM pushed its lead to 21-0 in the second quarter when Humphrey hit Akem for a 42-yard touchdown. Akem made a contested catch and fought through defenders to score for the first time since Oct. 2.
Akem made it his first two-touchdown game this season when he had a 17-yard touchdown catch early in the second half, ending with three catches for 72 yards. That came five plays after a crucial 33-yard pass to Mitch Roberts on third-and-14. Roberts finished with seven catches for 74 yards, both team highs.
True freshman running back Isiah Childs punched in a 2-yard touchdown run one play after Humphrey ripped off a 21-yard run and four plays after Alex Gubner forced a fumble, recovered by linebacker Braxton Hill. Childs and running back Xavier Harris were making their first appearances since Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 after dealing with injuries.
Northern Colorado got as close as the UM 9-yard line but turned the ball over on downs in the fourth quarter. The Bears missed a 44-yard field goal with 0:29 to play to preserve the shutout.
