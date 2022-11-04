MISSOULA – In Montana, a place where college sports equate to pro sports, the University of Montana and Montana State University dominate the landscape.
As a Treasure State native, it’s one of the first big decisions you have to make in your life. Are you going to cheer for the Grizzlies or the Bobcats?
For Helena product Marcus Welnel, his decision was made apparent by his college football commitment. Now in his senior season playing linebacker for the Griz, Missoula was where his heart laid from an early age.
“My uncle has season tickets here, and when you’re young, it’s kind of whatever your family picks,” Welnel said. “You’re either a Bobcat or a Grizzly, and my family was always Grizzly, so I became a Grizzly.”
That childhood experience repping the maroon and silver meant lots of Griz tailgates and games inside of the always-full Washington-Grizzly Stadium. It meant growing up taking pride in your home-state team, and learning what the program stands for.
At UM, those values are integrity, character, leadership and community. Welnel grew up hoping to one day be the epitome of those: a Montana boy through-and-through. With age, those values blossomed in meaning for Welnel, who now takes immense pride in what the state and the university have helped him become.
The bearer of the historic No. 37 jersey, Welnel has achieved his life’s dream. He’s lived it. He’s still living it at 24 years old, and the feeling has not yet tired.
“It’s hard to put into words,” Welnel said. “It really is all my football athletic dreams being accomplished. It’s really special to run out of that tunnel every time and realize I’m living my dream.”
Love for Montana
Newly engaged in May, Welnel shared that his fiancée wants to move somewhere by a beach. The sound of a new adventure and warm weather year-round appeal to her, and despite the linebacker’s affinity for his homeland, he is on board. At least for a little bit.
Don’t get it twisted, he’s not through with the place that raised him. And maybe his kids.
“I want to raise a family here in Montana,” Welnel said. “I love this place, I love everything about it, so we’ll see what the future holds, and hopefully I end up here.”
There’s a laundry list of things the Capital High alum listed as his favorites: Kind people, four seasons, skiing, going to the lake, the community aspect. Welnel truly does love every part of it. From the east side where his family started in Sidney, to the west side where his later years took place. He’s seen it all and enjoyed it all.
It’s the place where he’s played six seasons of college football, the place where that family still resides and the place that left a forever-impact on who he is.
“It’s taught me how to be a man, how to be a better person,” Welnel said. “I’ve been at this university for six-and-a-half years, and I’ve grown a lot as a person and a man and I’m really thankful for that.”
Head coach Bobby Hauck echoed that sentiment, and knows that Welnel’s time in this storied program has prepared him for anything life throws his way.
“He’s a great guy, a really good student and he’s going to be really successful after football,” Hauck said. “He’s a hard-worker and he’s really popular with his teammates and those are all good things.”
Living the dream
For as much as the school and the state have done for him, Welnel wants to return the favor. He wants his legacy to also be known outside of the world of football, so that the ones after him can continue creating a respected tradition of what Montana entails.
“That I treated people the right way, that I played hard,” Welnel said of how he hopes he’s remembered. “That I was a leader in the community and just did things the right way.”
If following those guidelines makes you play as well as the hometown hero does, then he’ll surely have a healthy dose of players following in his footsteps.
He’s become somewhat of an iron man in his time with the Griz, playing in 48 games to this point. He’s made 210 tackles, 29 of which came for loss, while recording 15 sacks, three interceptions and three forced fumbles.
Now in No. 37, he feels his play has exemplified what that means.
“I’ll do anything for this team,” Welnel said. “Just a Montana boy, born and raised, playing football for the love of his team.”
Speaking of team, that’s been his best memory as a member of the Griz. When he was a little kid watching the games, Welnel used to idolize the big guys running out of the tunnel and defending their home turf. Now he’s one of them and the impact of that extends far outside the sidelines.
There’s been huge wins over the years, each as good as the last, but the lifelong friends he’s created trump all of them.
“My time with my buddies here,” Welnel said of his favorite memory. “The friends that I’ve made, the locker room moments, trips I’ve taken with them and all of that.”
Finish strong
Considering Welnel’s ambitions, his collegiate career has been nothing short of storybook. But it’s not yet finished as there’s still a bit of tale left to spin.
On the heels of three-straight losses, the ending looks like it has potential to be a sad one.
At 5-3 with three games left to play, the Griz are fighting for their playoff lives, but Welnel knows all too well what these Montana teams are made of. UM teams’ grit and relentless has been a highlight throughout his career as a fan, and he won’t let his team be the one without them.
“I think we can be really good,” Welnel said. “I think we are really good, we just have to play like it.”
He’ll be the first to spark that change, simply by doing what he does the best: working hard.
If he does that, the rest will take care of itself.
“He plays hard and chases the ball on every play,” Hauck said. “It’s important for him to win.”
