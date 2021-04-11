Eastern Washington’s Maddie Morgan (15) and Montana’s Molly Quarry (13) vie for the ball during the soccer match between Montana and Eastern Washington at Missoula County Stadium, Sunday, April 11, 2021. The Griz defeated the Eagles, 3-1.
Montana’s McKenzie Kilpatrick, left, and Rita Lang, right, embrace following their victory over Eastern Washington in a soccer match at Missoula County Stadium on Sunday.
MISSOULA — The play on the field was chippy, two yellow cards had just been handed out and the visiting fans at Missoula County Stadium were hurling words at the head referee when Montana senior Alexa Coyle stepped up to take a penalty kick.
“This became a playoff atmosphere,” UM coach Chris Citowicki said Sunday after two tightly contested games against Eastern Washington.
Coyle, a veteran senior from Bozeman, calmly slotted the ball into the top right corner of the net to put the Griz up 3-1 in the second half, creating the eventual final margin despite some drama the rest of the way.
UM heads into the Big Sky Conference tournament coming off a win rather than a two-game slide or tie after having its 19-game regular-season unbeaten streak against Big Sky teams snapped on Friday against the same EWU squad.
“I think that’s huge, and I think we knew that, that getting this win today against a great Eastern opponent would really help our momentum into playoffs,” said Coyle, who's scored in four out of the five Big Sky tourney games she's played in her career. “We knew that, and we got it done, and now our vision is set on playoffs, so we’re excited.”
The Griz had already wrapped up the Northwest Division’s No. 1 seed for the conference tournament last week, so the two-game series against EWU didn't mean much on the surface.
But the Eagles had to get at least a win and a tie during their trip to Missoula to qualify for the tournament, so Montana got a little taste of what’s to come in the postseason.
“The best thing about Eastern is they’re going to give us everything that we need before playoffs: pure desperation,” Citowicki said.
The Griz fell down 2-0 in Friday’s game, battled back to tie it 2-2 but lost in overtime for their first and only defeat in a regular season they finished 8-1 overall and 7-1 in league play.
UM responded Sunday by taking a 2-0 lead on first-half goals by seniors Mimi Eiden and Rita Lang on senior day and adding Coyle’s goal 91 seconds after EWU cut the lead to 2-1.
“That’s what’s amazing about this team: we have a lot of resilience,” Coyle said.
The lessons learned from both games for Citowicki are the continued importance of winning tackles, making challenges on the ball and getting the 50-50 balls. Those are the things he felt that led his team to the 2018 tournament title and 2019 regular-season title.
But they’re also the things the Griz lacked in the 2019 tournament, when they lost to Northern Colorado, the team they'll face at 3 p.m. Thursday in Ogden, Utah, in the tournament semifinals.
“That Northern Colorado loss has been fuel forever now,” said Citowicki, whose team hadn’t played since that Nov. 8, 2019, loss to UNC until March 7, 2021 because of the pandemic.
“And Eastern did that to us again on Friday, it felt the same way. Their energy was so much better than our’s to start that game, and it felt just like Northern Colorado. So thank goodness we lost that game and learnt our lesson because it allowed us to come out a lot stronger today.
“It will not happen again at playoffs. We’re coming out to get the result.”
