CORVALLIS, Ore. — When Montana track and field coach Clint May opted to send 16 of his top athletes to the Oregon State University High Performance Meet this past weekend, the idea was that the lofty competition would bring out the best in his athletes.
The idea seemed to resonate, as 10 of Montana's 16 competitors recorded personal bests on the weekend, including senior Brent Yeakey, who on Friday set a school record in the discus.
Below are some of Saturday's Montana highlights from the meet:
• Freshman Quincy Fast and senior Jacob Lamb are among the Big Sky's top 800 meters runners, with Fast ranking third and Lamb in seventh. Both were competitive on Saturday, finishing in under 1:52, with Lamb recording a PR (1:51.49).
• Junior Jaree Mane had a busy weekend, competing in five events in preparation for the heptathlon later this month at the Big Sky Championships. Her top event came on Saturday when she ran a time of 15.29 in the 100-meter hurdles, good for a PR and an eight-place finish.
• After running a lifetime best in the 400-meter hurdles on Friday (1:03.55), freshman Holly Sudol again PR'd on Saturday, this time in the women's 400 meters (58:15).
• Coming off a PR in the high jump recently, a clearance of 5-7 that ranks in the top five in the Big Sky, redshirt freshman Morgan Radtke competed in three events over the weekend, including the high jump, where she placed fourth (5-4.5).
• Freshman Olivia Lackland Henry ran a lifetime best in the women's 5,000 meters (17:26.17)
• A day after setting a school record in the men's discus, senior Brent Yeakey placed third in the shot put on Saturday, throwing 52-3.75. While that mark was lower than typical for Yeakey, he now ranks third in the Big Sky in the discus and seventh in the shot put. His discus mark ranks 36th in the NCAA West Regional rankings.
— UM sports information
