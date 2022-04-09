MISSOULA — The Montana women's tennis team concluded its season with a 5-2 win over Sacramento State Saturday at the Peak Racquet Club.
The Griz (2-6 Big Sky Conference, 7-13 overall) feted seniors Alex Walker and Claudia Reguant to start off the day versus the Hornets (2-3 3-15). The celebration didn't end there. Walker and Reguant helped clinch the win for the Griz and ended their collegiate careers on a high note.
"Obviously it was a great way to close the season," UM coach Steve Ascher said, "I think it's really special that the seniors got to close it out and they both got a chance to win on senior day. That doesn't happen all the time. It was super special.
"The team did really well in doubles as well. Getting that first point makes a difference in the match, so that was huge."
The Griz came out firing, cruising past the Hornets in doubles. UM's Olivia Oosterbaan and Maria Goheen took the first match over Ejsmont/Tagaloa, 6-1, at No. 2. Later Lauren Dunlap and Grace Haugen came through for UM at No. 3, winning 6-1.
Haugen kept the ball rolling from doubles into singles play after she defeated Hornet Weronika Esjmont in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1, at No. 1. Goheen continued the momentum at No. 4 as she took down Paige Alter in straight sets (6-3, 6-3), bringing the score to 3-0.
Sacramento State started to gain momentum after Maddy Ferreros took down Dunlap in straight sets at No. 3, 6-3, 6-4. Then Oosterbaan fell in straight sets to Tsveti Yotova at No. 2 to bring the score to 3-2 overall.
Walker made a major comeback at No. 5, going up against Alexis Johnson. Walker cruised to a 6-2 win in the first set but was down for the majority of the second set. The Grizzly tied it up at 5 after being down, then won 7-5 to clinch the win for Montana.
Reguant won at No. 6, 1-6, 6-4, 11-9.
"It's been really emotional just because I can't believe my last match came so fast. The last four years went by in a blur. These girls are all my best friends and having them out there supporting me today through the win to clinch the match was just so amazing," said Walker.
—UM sports information
