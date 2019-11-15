MISSOULA — Montana’s early season slate against Power 5 basketball opponents continues as the Grizzlies head to Fayetteville to play Arkansas in its third game of the year
The Razorbacks are 2-0 with wins over North Texas and Rice to begin the season. It will be the first time Montana and Arkansas have played when the Grizzlies tip off at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Montana is 0-8 all time against SEC schools and is looking for its first win over a Power 5 opponent since a victory against Pittsburgh in 2017. In addition to Arkansas, which received votes in the latest AP poll, Montana will also play No. 20 Washington and No. 14 Oregon in the coming weeks as part of a tough early season slate.
“We try to prepare for all of them the same way, we try to treat them the same, obviously when you get there and the ball goes in the air, the environment’s not the same,” Montana head coach Travis DeCuire said. “But I think your mental preparation has to be sustained throughout the year, no matter who you’re playing.”
The Razorbacks will likely trot out a starting lineup that includes guards Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe. Jones, a junior, is averaging 24 points per game, while Joe, a sophomore has scored 40 points through two games.
Both dangerous 3-point shooters, the 6-foot-5 duo has combined for 13 makes in the early goings.
“Their size is going to be different from anything we’ve played,” Grizzly senior Kendal Manuel said. “On top of that they have some really good guards and their outside shooting is pretty good, those are the main things that jump out.”
Defensively, Arkansas has been one of the best teams in the nation over its first two games. The Razorbacks are allowing opponents to hit just 9.5% of their 3-point attempts and are allowing just 43 points per game, marks that rank second and third in the NCAA, respectively.
Montana had struggled from behind the arc to begin the year, converting just 9 of 34 attempts from deep.
Manuel, who was a 42.2% 3-point shooter on 135 attempts last year, has made just 3 of 11 so far. His percentages should be better as the year goes on and for Montana to pull an upset on Arkansas, the Griz will need to be dialed in from the floor.
“I’m not trying to get too down on myself, it’s the second game. I’d say at the end of the year the percentages will even themselves out,” Manuel said. “It’s two games into the season, so I’m not worried about it, it’ll be all right.”
Montana ranks 300th nationally in points per game with 63.0, but is 89th in points allowed on average with 61.5.
With a young team — Kyle Owens and Josh Vazquez are the first two freshmen to start a game together since 2014, according to Montana sports information, and have done so twice this year — the Grizzlies have had to go the trial-by-fire route to begin the year.
That will pay dividends later in the season, especially against smaller Big Sky units. Right now, however, they are just looking for a hot shooting night to down a talented foe.
“They look forward to these opportunities,” DeCuire said. “If anything they might be too hyped sometimes. But I don’t think they’ll be intimidated just because these guys play at a very high level.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.