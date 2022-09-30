MISSOULA — Getting to compete in front of its fans for the first time this season Friday, the Montana cross country team did not disappoint, recording major personal bests and many of the meet's top times.
The Grizzlies were competing against athletes from nearby MSU-Billings and Providence (Great Falls).
Annie Hill, a Kalispell native who transferred to Montana after beginning her collegiate career at Colorado, won the women's 5k race with a time of 17:13.3. The time was nearly a full minute better than she ran 2 weeks ago, in her Griz debut.
Of the 17 attached runners, Montana had the top five times and six of the top seven.
Following Hill was Bridget Boyle (18:19.1), Iris McKean (PR 18:24.8), Kayla Ingraham (PR 18:25.9) and Jaylyn Hallgrimson (PR 18:38.1). Overall, the Griz women posted five personal bests, including from McKean, who ran 1:25 faster than she did at the start of the month, and Hallgrimson, who was more than a minute faster than her previous-best time.
Shay Pedersen (19:25.7) and Abby Sherwood (19:40.0) also ran lifetime-best times, giving the Grizzlies five total PRs.
In the men's 8k race, Nathan Carter finished first among 14 attached runners (PR 23:58.3), leading a group of six Grizzlies who all finished ahead of the next-closest competitor.
Following Carter was Rogelio Mares (PR 24:32.8), Will Dauenhauer (PR 24:44.4), Cooper Morris (PR 25:08.5), Colin Shaules (PR 25:22.0) and Brady Woods (PR 25:25.7).
Carter had never before broken 25 minutes, let alone 24, finishing 1:41 better than he ever had before. It was a theme for the group, as all six men recorded lifetime-best times, many by wide margins.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.