MISSOULA — Montana senior June Eastwood was named the Big Sky Conference Athlete of the Week on Tuesday after racing to a second-place finish at the Bronco Invitational on Saturday morning.
Eastwood covered the 6-kilometer course in a time of 20:18 to finish one second behind San Jose State’s Jenny Sandoval in a field of more than 200 runners.
Eastwood has now finished seventh or better at all four of Montana’s races this season. She won the Montana Invitational earlier this month and placed third at the Montana State Classic in mid-September.
Eastwood got out to a fast start on Saturday at Baylands Park in Sunnyvale, California, and was among the leaders throughout the race. For the final half mile it was just Sandoval and Eastwood at the front.
“Because it was a bigger race with more people, I was probably more aggressive from the start. I didn’t want to get stuck,” she said.
“That was the plan going into it. If I went out fast I’d be able to relax instead of having to fight my way through the crowds of runners.”
The race was Montana’s first of the season at the 6-kilometer distance, and for Eastwood, the longer the course the better.
The Grizzlies will drop down to 5 kilometers for the Big Sky Conference Championship in Greeley, Colo., on Nov. 2.
