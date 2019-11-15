The Montana cross country teams saw their seasons come to a close on Friday at the NCAA Mountain Regional in Salt Lake City.
Racing at the Rose Park Golf Course, the women’s team finished 16th out of 19 schools, the men’s squad 19th out of 19 teams.
Neither team was going to advance to the NCAA Championships in two weeks, but senior June Eastwood and freshman Beatrix Frissell both had eyes on a top-25 finish and possible trip to nationals as an individual.
Frissell finished 57th in a time of 21:28 on the 6-kilometer course and Eastwood was 60th in a time of 21:32.
“June and Bea were short of the top 25, but they got after it. They executed the race plan exactly how you would want,” said first-year coach Clint May. “In the end there was just some excellent competition that was better than we were today.”
Seniors Samantha Engebretsen (79th, 21:55) and Emily Pittis (90th, 22:13) both had top-100 finishes as the Grizzlies placed in front of New Mexico State, Idaho State and Nevada.
BYU won the region title.
In the strongest, deepest men’s region in the nation, Montana was unable to place anyone in the top 100.
Northern Arizona took the top three individual spots and put its top five in the top nine to easily win the team title over Colorado and BYU. They are the nation’s top three ranked teams.
Sophomores Hunter May (105th, 33:47) and Will Dauenhauer (107th, 33:50) led Montana on the 10-kilometer course. The Grizzlies competed with four underclassmen and a junior.
