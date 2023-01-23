Montana defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Kent Baer and defensive line coach Barry Sacks — two veteran coaches with nearly 100 years combined experience — have stepped down from the Griz football staff, head coach Bobby Hauck announced Monday.

Baer, who just completed his 50th year of coaching, is stepping away from football for personal reasons. Sacks, a UM alum and four-year Grizzly letterman, has retired from coaching after 42 seasons to spend more time with family.

Tags

Load comments