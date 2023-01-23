Montana defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Kent Baer and defensive line coach Barry Sacks — two veteran coaches with nearly 100 years combined experience — have stepped down from the Griz football staff, head coach Bobby Hauck announced Monday.
Baer, who just completed his 50th year of coaching, is stepping away from football for personal reasons. Sacks, a UM alum and four-year Grizzly letterman, has retired from coaching after 42 seasons to spend more time with family.
Both have been instrumental in leading Montana's defense to historic success since joining the program in 2018, helping the Griz to a 36-17 record, three trips to the FCS playoffs in four full seasons and a monumental win over the No. 20 Washington Huskies.
"Both Coach Baer and Coach Sacks have done a tremendous job coaching here at Montana," Hauck said. "We're sad to see them step away from the game but also pleased they're getting to do what they want and need to do.
"They're both great men and great mentors to the young people on our team. It will be hard to replace two veteran coaches with so much knowledge, but it will be even more difficult to replace good friends and colleagues on our staff."
Under Baer and Sacks, Montana's defenses consistently ranked among the stingiest in FCS football, giving up just one touchdown or less in 11 games during their tenure. In the last two seasons, the Grizzlies led the Big Sky in sacks and ranked second in total defense.
The 2021 Griz also led the league and were third in the FCS in rush defense, allowing just 2.4 yards per carry — the fewest in a season at Montana since 1989. That year, the Griz also totaled 44 sacks, the fourth most in the FCS. Only seven teams in all of D-I football tallied more. The Griz also ranked first in the NCAA in interceptions with a team total of 18.
The pair helped mentor 2019 Buck Buchanan Award winner Dante Olson, 2022 Buchanan Award top-four finalists Patrick O'Connell and Justin Ford (also named Big Sky Newcomer of the Year), 48 different All-American picks and six first-team All-Big Sky honorees.
Baer is a two-time nominee and a 2002 finalist for the Frank Broyles Award, given annually to the nation's top assistant coach. He came to Montana from UNLV and has coached at the highest levels of college football.
A native of Logan, Utah, and a member of the Utah State Hall of Fame, Baer served as the defensive coordinator for nine different FBS programs and as interim head coach at Notre Dame and San Jose State. He coached in nine bowl games and made four FCS/1-AA playoff appearances, three with Montana and one as the DC at Idaho in 1986.
"Coming to the University of Montana has been an experience I will always treasure," Baer said. "I am so appreciative of Coach Hauck, the coaching staff, all the support staff, the amazing fans and most especially the players for all they have done for me.
"I have had experiences and gained relationships I will always cherish. I appreciate having had the opportunity to coach the Griz over the past five years."
Sacks originally came to Montana to play under head coach Jack Swarthout and lettered from 1976-79 before also going on to coach at the game's highest levels.
From 1998 to 2016, he coached FBS programs, including a stint as the co-defensive coordinator at Nevada and the DC for the San Jose Sabercats of the Arena Football League. He too coached nine bowl games and made four trips to the FCS/1-AA playoffs, one with Boise State in 1994 and three with the Grizzlies.
"I'm so extremely thankful Coach Hauck gave me the opportunity to come back and coach football at my alma mater," Sacks said. "It's been a dream come true.
"I can't thank him enough for providing such an incredible work experience with such incredible football players, student-athletes and coaches. It was so much fun and a great challenge to coach at the flagship program in FCS football.
"It's come time for me to retire, and I look at my career as complete because of this opportunity. I wish coach Hauck and the rest of the staff the very best. The sky is the limit, and I know they're going to get there."
Montana will name replacements for Baer and Sacks on the Grizzly coaching staff in the near future.
