MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team got 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals from junior guard Timmy Falls as the Grizzlies rolled to a 69-62 win over Coppin State.
Montana improved to 3-4 on the season and has won two straight, both at Dahlberg Arena. The Tigers, of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, dropped to 3-6.
Sayeed Pridgett added 19 points and 12 rebounds in his second double-double effort of the season.
True freshman Derrick Carter-Hollinger also recorded a double-double, the first of his career. He had 10 points, 10 rebounds (four offensive) and had several critical put-backs.
Montana took control of the game early in the first half, going on a 12-2 run to lead by 16 with a bit over eight minutes left before the break.
Josh Vazquez hit two triples during the stretch and Falls banked in a late-shot clock jumper as well.
Pridgett also scored seven straight points for the Griz late in the first half, including a 3-pointer. Eddy Egun tacked on a buzzer-beating layup as Montana led 42-29 at halftime.
Points came slowly for the Grizzles over first portion of the second half and Montana had just 12 points in the first 10 minutes.
The Eagles hung around, but the Grizzlies got the defensive stops it needed to keep them at distance. Coppin State cut the game to 10 points at the 9:54 mark of the second half, but a Montana offensive spurt pushed the lead to 19. Egun started the run with an athletic layup and Kendal Manuel capped it with a triple.
Montana shot 46.6% for the game and held Coppin State to 23 of 59 shooting.
Koby Thomas had 12 points and six rebounds for Coppin State, which also got 15 points on 5 of 16 shooting from Kamar McKnight.
Montana is next in action Sunday afternoon, when they fly to Albuquerque for a 1 p.m. matchup with New Mexico.
