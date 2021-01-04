MISSOULA — Josh Bannan scored 11 points and hit a jump shot with 4.9 seconds left to lift Montana to its first Big Sky win of the season, winning 56-54 over Northern Colorado.
Trailing by a point after a Bears three-point play from forward Kur Jockuch, Montana nearly lost the game after having several chances under the basket with under 10 seconds left.
Grizzly guard Josh Vazquez missed a short jumper and after a review, it was determined the ball went off a Montana player. On the ensuing inbounds play, however, Northern Colorado failed to get the ball in and were called for a five-second call with 6.8 seconds left.
UM, which nearly had been called for the same foul moments before, was able to inbound the ball and Bannan found the back of the net. The freshman forward has struggled from the field over the past few games and made just 5 of 17 shots, though tacked on nine rebounds.
Steadman had 19 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. It was the first double-double from the transfer senior this year.
The Grizzlies won despite shooting 22 of 62 (35.5%) from the field. Montana shot 10 three-point shots, making two of them.
Next up for Montana is a home game against Whitworth on Jan. 9. The Grizzlies next Big Sky matchup will be two home games against Northern Arizona on Jan. 14 and Jan. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.