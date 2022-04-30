MISSOULA — The Montana softball team dropped its first and third games in a home weekend series with Northern Colorado, but in between the team earned win No. 100 for coach Melanie Meuchel.
The Bears rallied from a 6-4 deficit in Game 1 Friday, scoring seven unanswered runs over the final three innings to win, 11-6. In Game 2 Friday, first-inning home runs by Maygen McGrath and Cami Sellers put the Grizzlies up early and propelled them to an 8-4 win.
The victory gave the fifth-year coach Meuchel career win No. 100. She is only the fourth coach in Big Sky Conference softball history to reach that milestone.
"You need to be surrounded by players, staff, managers, athletic trainers, administrators, people who put so much into this program and these student-athletes," Meuchel said.
"To be surrounded by that and knowing that every day is worth what we're doing and the opportunity to be out here with these amazing student-athletes, that's what it means to me."
The victory in Game 2 came after Montana gave up 11 runs on 15 hits in the opener, a game delayed nearly 30 minutes in the early innings by a burst of rain. The Grizzlies scored four runs in the bottom of the second on just two singles to go up 4-3. The Bears had two errors in the inning and both walked and hit a batter.
Five of the six runs Northern Colorado's pitchers allowed in Game 1 were unearned, nine of the 14 runs they allowed in the doubleheader were unearned. Montana only had two hits over the final three innings as Northern Colorado rallied for the victory.
In Game 2, Montana held Northern Colorado hitless in the top of the first, then used long balls by McGrath and Sellers in the bottom half of the inning to set the tone.
"I felt like we came together between games and committed to being a certain way, demanding that we were going to do something," said Meuchel.
"You could feel it from the group as soon as we broke from our huddle between games. You could feel it."
McGrath's home run was a no-doubter over the fence in right-center. Her arms were spread wide as she rounded first base.
It's not every day a player overtakes Griz legend Delene Colburn in the record book, but McGrath's home run was her 15th of the season, setting a program record, topping Colburn's 14 from 2017.
Four pitches later, Sellers sent one over the fence in right.
Montana added four more in the second, including two on a double by Kendall Curtis, her first extra-base hit since March 5 after missing more than a month with an injury. The Grizzlies went up 7-2 in the third on an RBI single by Jaxie Klucewich, 8-2 in the fifth on a Sellers sacrifice fly.
That was plenty for Dana Butterfield, who threw a complete game to pick up win No. 10 on the season. She is just the fifth pitcher in program history to reach 10 wins in a season.
On Saturday the Grizzlies played catch-up most of the way in a 6-4 loss. Missoula native Brooklyn Weisgram had two hits, including a home run, for the hosts.
Montana finished 6-11 in Big Sky play. The team will play in the league tourney in two weeks.
—UM sports information
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.