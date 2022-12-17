MISSOULA — Lonnell Martin Jr.’s off-balance 3-pointer with two defenders in his face and the shot clocking winding down wasn’t part of Montana’s 13-0 run, but it was the clutch basket the Griz basketball team needed Saturday against Prairie View A&M.
They had been on the wrong end of a 9-0 run as their 14-point first-half lead had turned into a 4-point deficit with just under nine minutes to play. Prairie View answered with two free throws, but the Griz responded with a 13-0 run that grew to 17-1 and was 20-3 with Martin’s triple included as they turned a 61-57 deficit into a 77-64 advantage with less than 4 minutes to play.
Their lead was trimmed to three in the final 30 seconds, but they held off the late charge and scored 80 points for the third straight outing as they toughed out an 81-76 win in a game of runs. The victory gave them their first winning record at 6-5, pushed their winning streak to a season-high three games and guaranteed them at least a .500 record in nonconference play.
"I think the biggest thing is our confidence in one another. I think the biggest thing right now is, a lot of these guys hadn't played together before this season, and now they have confidence in one another and the things that they can achieve as a unit," Montana coach Travis DeCuire said. "Hopefully we continue growing and get a little stronger."
Montana’s starters combined for all 81 points as the Griz shot a season-high 56.9%. They had connected on 56.6% of their attempts each of the past two games as they had all five starters back for the first time in nearly three weeks.
Those five starters were even more efficient, shooting 60.4% (29 for 48) from the field. They combined to play 179 of the 200 minutes in the game, with all five playing at least 30 minutes.
The Griz found success with the 3-pointer during their comeback bid, making 7 of 8 attempts from beyond the arc in the second half. They made a season-high 11 3-pointers on a season-best 57.9% shooting from deep for the game.
After Martin’s 3-pointer, Dischon Thomas sunk a 3-pointer from the same right corner to tie the game at 63. That was his only basket of the second half as he scored 14 before the break and finished with 17 points to match his season high.
Josh Bannan then stepped up with a triple to push the lead to 66-63. He poured in a game-high 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting, making three triples to match Thomas.
Aanen Moody advanced the lead to 73-63 with a 3-pointer after he and Bannan each made a pair of free throws. He then drained a 3-pointer and converted the 4-point play for a 77-64 lead with 3:50 left. He finished with 21 points and was 4 of 6 beyond the arc.
While that felt like the dagger, the Griz helped the Panthers find their way back into the game by committing six turnovers in the final 3:25. They had coughed up just three turnovers in the first half against a team that entered 91st in the nation forcing 15 per game. They then committed 11 in the second half after going into the game surrendering just 12.1 on average.
The Panthers finished with 18 points off turnovers and put together a 6-0 run to pull within 77-70. Brandon Whitney then rose up to score his first points in 15 minutes on a layup with 1:18 to play. He put in 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting.
The Griz gave up another 6-0 run as their lead was trimmed to 79-76 with 24 seconds remaining. The Panthers made six free throws during that 12-2 run but missed five in the final five minutes to finish 16 of 22.
Will Douglas had a chance to tie the game with four seconds left, but his 3-pointer was short. He finished with 19 of his 21 points in the second half after he missed the previous game. Martin then iced the game with two free throws, giving him five points.
The contest started as a back-and-forth affair with the UM lead cut to 25-23 when Hegel Augustin hit his fourth 3-pointer after he entered with seven makes in nine games. He made just one more the rest of the way on nine total attempts while finishing with 21 points.
The Griz 3-point defense rebounded and held the Panthers to 1 for 9 in the second half and 6 for 20 (30%) in the game. They came into the game with the No. 76 3-point percentage defense in the nation at 30.3%.
The Griz pushed their lead to 41-27 as Thomas scored eight points during a 10-0 run that was part of a larger 16-4 run. However, they were outscored 7-2 in the final 5:00, giving them a 43-34 halftime lead.
The Griz staved off Prairie View’s advances early in the second half until Douglas scored six points during an 8-0 run that cut UM’s lead to 54-52. Bannan ended that skid with a 3-pointer.
Douglas wasn’t done, scoring seven points during a 9-0 spurt right after Bannan's answer. That gave him 13 points during a 17-3 stretch that turned UM’s 54-44 lead into a 61-57 deficit. The Griz held the Panthers without a field goal over the next 5:40 while going on a 20-3 run.
Notes: The game started approximately 20 minutes late due to a delay in the officials arriving to the arena. Two officials were on the court to start the game, while the third arrived after the first media timeout. … The shot clock in the stadium wasn’t working, so the PA announcer used a stopwatch and announced when the shot clock reached 10 seconds left. The game was played at Delmar Fieldhouse, a 5,000-seat high school stadium in Houston. … Montana’s final nonconference opponent, No. 15 Gonzaga, went on the road Saturday and scored a 100-90 win over No. 4 Alabama, which had beat then-No. 1 Houston last week. Now-No. 5 Houston, led by former Montana Tech coach Kelvin Sampson, went on the road Saturday and beat No. 2 Virginia, 69-61.
