MISSOULA — Montana linebacker Marcus Welnel blocked a field goal with 3:06 to play as the No. 11 Grizzlies escaped with a 20-19 victory over one-win Southern Utah on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.
The Griz improved to 6-2 overall, 3-2 in the Big Sky to move within one win of playoff qualification. However, their struggles against a Southern Utah squad that dropped to 0-6 in conference games leaves numerous questions about the Grizzlies’ potential going forward.
Griz senior kicker Kevin Macias’ 30-yard field goal with 11:38 to play proved to be the game winner. He was 2 of 2, hitting a 21-yarder in the first half.
Montana overcame four turnovers committed, which tied its season high. Those led to nine points for Southern Utah.
The Griz also overcame 12 penalties for 125 yards, both season highs. They had five more penalties that were declined and one that was offset.
Montana outscored Southern Utah 10-3 in the second half. The Griz trailed 16-10 at the intermission, marking the first time in nine games this season that Southern Utah led at the half.
The Grizzlies’ offensive struggles came even as Southern Utah was missing All-American linebacker La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis.
Quarterback Kris Brown completed 17 of 23 passes for 186 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He started the game but was pulled for Cam Humphrey before returning to start the second half and playing the rest of the game.
Southern Utah started the scoring with a 32-yard field goal by Noah Alejado with 2:24 left in the first quarter. The Griz gifted SUU two first downs by jumping offsides on a pair of fourth downs, and they dropped an interception thrown into triple coverage by wide receiver Ethan Bolingbroke on a double pass. That scoring drive came directly after UM lost a fumble after getting down to the SUU 29-yard line.
Montana again got to the SUU 29-yard line before a 15-yard personal foul penalty by left tackle. It took the Griz out of field goal position, and UM ends up committing a second turnover in three drives. Quarterback Cam Humphrey lost the ball as he gets hit near midfield on the first play of the second quarter. Southern Utah's Murray Quaid Murray forced the fumble and Jayden Clark recovered the ball at the UM 47-yard line.
Southern Utah converted the turnover into a 2-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Williams, putting the Griz down 9-0 with 10:37 left in the second quarter. UM linebacker Pat O’Connell was called for a roughing the passer on a second-and-10 incompletion, moving the ball to the Griz 21-yard line on the 8-play, 47-yard drive.
Montana got on the board with a 21-yard field goal by Macias with 5:46 left in the second quarter. That drive went 13 plays and 71 yards, but the Griz were hampered by a penalty in the red zone and a dropped pass in the end zone on third down.
UM ignited the crowd when Justin Ford intercepted a pass for a sixth consecutive game and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown to give the Griz a 10-9 lead with 5:36 left in the second quarter. The ball went off the hands of wide receiver Lance Lawson with three defenders around him. Ford’s six interceptions are the most by a Grizzly in a single season since Matt Hermanson had six in 2014.
Southern Utah reclaimed the lead on a 60-yard catch-and-run down the left sideline as quarterback Justin Miller took a shot on the free play after UM nose tackle Alex Gubner jumped offsides. That put the Griz down 16-10 with 2:59 left in the second quarter.
Aaron Fontes returned the ensuing kickoff 42 yards to the UM 42-yard line. Montana passed up a 47-yard field goal attempt in the final minute of the second quarter and turned over the ball on downs one week after Macias made a career-long 48-yarder.
Montana freshman Aaron Fontes took the opening kickoff of the second half 34 yards to the Southern Utah 46-yard line. The Griz wasted the field position, going three-and-out and punting.
After forcing a three-and-out, Fontes muffed a punt, but Corbin Walker recovered it for the Griz. Montana then overcame a holding penalty and unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by left tackle Conlan Beaver to take its first lead. On the first play after the pair of penalties, Brown hit Cole Grossman for a 30-yard gain, and seven plays later, they hooked up for a 24-yard touchdown. That gave UM a 17-16 lead.
Southern Utah reclaimed the lead, 19-17, on a 23-yard field goal by Alejado to cap a 13-play, 70-yard drive with 1:28 left in the third quarter. Robby Hauck was called for a holding penalty and unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on one play. Montana rose up in the red zone. Gavin Robertson puts a punishing hit on Karris Davis on what looked like it'd be a TD. Omar Hicks Onu then breaks up a 3rd-down pass toward Brandon Schenks in the end zone.
Montana took back the lead with a 30-yard field goal by Macias from the right hash to cap a 13-play, 62-yard drive.
UM forced a three-and-out, but Brown was then picked off by Kobe Singleton. The Griz defense forced a turnover on downs four plays later. Montana running back Junior Bergen then lost a fumble at the Southern Utah 20-yard line, forced and recovered by linebacker AJ Stanley at the 18. Southern Utah marched down to the UM 18-yard line before settling for a field goal attempt. The kick from the right hash was blocked by Marcus Welnel rushing up the middle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.