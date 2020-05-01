MISSOULA — The deadline to renew University of Montana 2020 football season tickets has been extended to July 3, the UM athletic department announced Friday.
The original renewal deadline was scheduled for Friday. In March, Montana pushed the date back to June 1, and the extension moved to July 3 due to the continued uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Season ticket invoice forms can be filled out online at griztix.com, and they can be mailed to Adams Center Ticket Office, 32 Campus Drive, Missoula, MT 59812. Prospective season ticket-holders can also call 406-243-4051 or 1-888-MONTANA, although wait times might be long due to a high volume of calls. The Adams Center Box Office will also provide season ticket packages based on availability.
The Griz's Ticket Office will often be unavailable as a precautionary measure to limit the transmission risk of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. In the near future, UM will provide a drop-box for season ticket payments.
If any part of Montana's football season is canceled, ticket holders can request a refund, use the value of the ticket as credit to the 2021 season or donate to the Grizzly Scholarship Association, the UM football program or Grizzly Athletics.
