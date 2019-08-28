MISSOULA — South Dakota quarterback Austin Simmons isn’t a household name among FCS quarterbacks, but his breakout season in 2018 should instill some fear in opposing defenses.
In his first year as a starter, Simmons led the Missouri Valley Football Conference with 3,124 regular-season passing yards on his way to earning all-conference honorable mention status. His total ranked fourth among all FCS teams.
Not just a passer, the dual-threat Simmons gained a team-best 590 rushing yards before sack yardage helped knock down his season total to 332 yards with five touchdowns. Still, his 314.2 total yards of offense per game were sixth best in the country.
South Dakota returns eight offensive starters, including nine of its top 10 receivers in terms of production, led by second-team all-conference senior Dakarai Allen. The Coyotes also bring back their top three running backs, highlighted by junior Kai Henry, who ran for 509 yards and seven scores.
The question mark is their offensive line, where four new starters are projected on the depth chart.
“It starts with their quarterback,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said about South Dakota’s offense ahead of the teams' 1 p.m. MT kickoff Saturday in Vermillion, South Dakota. “He’s a really fine player. He threw for a ton of yards throughout his career and a lot last year.”
Hauck continued: “They have all their skill players back, for the most part, on that side of the ball. So, you know, they’ll be hard to get a handle on. They have the ability to put points up in bunches. I think when your best player is your quarterback, it makes you a dangerous football team offensively.”
The Coyotes will be trying to increase their scoring average of 26.7 points per game, which ranked 68th in the FCS last season. Montana allowed 28.5 points per game last year, the No. 67 scoring defense in the FCS.
Montana returns eight defensive starters, seven of whom are listed as starters on the depth chart. The projected new starters are linebacker Jace Lewis, defensive ends Braydon Deming and Alex Gubner, and Rocky Mountain grad transfer Ryder Rice, a hybrid defensive end and linebacker. Five of the defensive players on the two-deep weren’t at Montana last year, weren’t eligible to play that season or were redshirting.
Montana connection
No Montana player is from South Dakota and no South Dakota player is from Montana, but the Coyotes’ coaching staff features a Montana connection.
Ted Schlafke, South Dakota’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, spent 2011 and 2012 at Montana Tech. He held the same positions at Tech under head coach Chuck Morrell, a former South Dakota defensive coordinator. With Schlafke leading the offense, the Orediggers won a conference championship and earned an NAIA playoff berth.
“Working at NAIA school, you don’t have the resources that we have at this level, so I was heavily involved,” Schlafke told 406mtsports.com in a phone call. “I had more responsibilities in terms of handling the entire offense.
“That was my first job after going to graduate school. I coached the quarterbacks, ran the offensive line meetings, did a lot of stuff with all the other positions offensively because we had some part-time staff and we had just one other full-time guy on staff. So between having a GA with running backs and tight ends and having a part-time coach with the O-line, you get a touch of everything, which was a great experience early in my career.”
Schlafke then joined current South Dakota head coach Bob Nielson at Western Illinois in 2013. That year, the Leathernecks played Hauck’s UNLV team, losing 38-7.
Comparing Hauck’s UNLV and Montana teams, the latter based just on film, Schlafke said: “They play super hard and they’re super physical, which I think is probably a direct correlation of the head coach.”
Depth chart
Montana unveiled its depth chart with its projected starters for the season opener Saturday.
Five players listed on the first string could potentially make their first start, and 21 on the two-deep have never started a game for the Griz.
Based on the depth chart, Montana’s projected starters include quarterback Dalton Sneed, wide receivers Sammy Akem and Jerry Louie-McGee, and tight end Colin Bingham, all returning starters. At running back, 2018 starter Adam Eastwood and junior college transfer Marcus Knight are listed as an “or,” as are wide receivers Samori Toure and Mitch Roberts.
On the offensive line, left tackle Conlan Beaver and right tackle Colton Keintz started all 11 games last year and are back, as is left guard Angel Villanueva, who started 29 straight games before that streak was snapped late last year. Center Cy Sirmon moved from right guard in the spring, and the right guard starting spot is listed as an “or” between junior college transfer Kordell Pillans and redshirt freshman Tyler Ganoung.
On the defensive side, senior Jesse Sims locks down the nose tackle spot and is joined by defensive ends Braydon Deming and Alex Gubner, a redshirt freshman. Former NC State player Joe Babros is listed as Deming’s backup.
Rocky Mountain grad transfer Ryder Rice is listed as the starter at REB, a hybrid defensive end and linebacker position. His backup is Patrick O’Connell, a University of Mary transfer. Of note, true freshman Cole Grossman, who saw first-team reps, isn’t on the two-deep. Dante Olson and Jace Lewis make up the linebacker corps.
In the secondary, Robby Hauck is back at the Griz position, a hybrid safety and linebacker role. He’s joined by returning starting safeties Gavin Robertson and Josh Sandry.
At cornerback, 2018 starters Justin Calhoun and Dareon Nash are listed on the first team. True freshman Corbin Walker landed as a backup after a strong fall camp, while grad transfer Keynan Walker was marked as a backup after transferring to Montana seven days earlier on Aug. 20. Senior Kadeem Hemphill, who's shown flashes in the spring and fall, isn't listed.
Brandon Purdy is listed as the kicker, a position he held in 2017, earning an FCS All-American honorable mention. Adam Wilson, who once again is handling kickoffs, is also listed as the punter.
Saturday's game will air on SWX-TV.
