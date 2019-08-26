MISSOULA — It’s oftentimes hard to understate the importance of a Week 1 game, especially when a team is playing an opponent at a higher or lower level.
That’s not the case for Montana, which opens the season on the road Saturday against South Dakota in a Big Sky-Missouri Valley Challenge Series game. Both teams could possibly be on the FCS playoff bubble at the end of the regular season, and a victory could go a long way in helping the winning squad make a better case for themselves late in November.
Still, Montana coach Bobby Hauck wasn't one to hype the game too much at his Monday press conference.
“They’re all big to us,” Hauck said. “It doesn’t really matter who you play. Being on the road probably is different around here. I guess in the last few years they’ve been all home games. But they’re a quality opponent, and that’s kind of where it starts and ends for us.”
Junior wide receiver Sammy Akem, a second-team All-Big Sky selection, echoed Hauck.
“I wouldn’t say we try to put any extra added attention on any one opponent,” Akem said. “I mean, every game is important. Just like coach said, every game is big and we treat it all the same. Every game is a big game. And every win in college football is a big win.”
Montana is coming off a 6-5 season in which it was less than 1 yard away from a potential playoff berth. As Hauck begins year two of his second stint leading Montana, he’s not making any bold proclamations about his team, ranked 25th in the STATS FCS Top 25 preseason poll.
“First games are certainly interesting,” Hauck said. “We just want to look sharp. We want to take care of the football and play a good, sharp game in all three phases."
As for what makes an opener interesting, Hauck added: “I don’t think you know your team until they play some. I’m excited to watch our guys play.”
South Dakota returns 15 starters, including a quarterback who threw for 3,000-plus yards and a two-time All-American defensive lineman, from a team that went 4-7 last year in the always-tough Missouri Valley Football Conference.
The Coyotes have gone 16-19 across the past three seasons under head coach Bob Nielson and made the program’s first playoff appearance in 2017.
“I don’t know him as well as I do some of my close friends, but I have a lot of respect for him and know him well enough to know how he operates. He just does a great job,” Hauck said. “They’ll be solid on the field — offense, defense, special teams — and they’ll be coached right. He just runs a really fine, well-run, well-oiled program that’s got great structure and great base for all the players.”
New-look defense
South Dakota has a new defensive coordinator in 35-year-old Travis Johansen. He’s been touted as a trailblazer and was featured in the November 2018 Sports Illustrated article titled “The Search to Save NFL Defenses.”
Johansen spent the previous six years at the NAIA level, serving as the defensive coordinator for Grand View University in Iowa. His teams went 61-11, won the 2013 national title and produced seven defensive All-Americans.
In the article, Johansen described his defense as “position-less football” in which the versatility and flexibility of defensive players is meant to stop the prevalent run-pass option offense. He added that he’s “reinventing the defense” each week with a simple two-page playbook best suited to beat the upcoming offense.
“We don’t really know what to expect out of their defense, to tell you the truth,” Hauck said. “We don’t have a good handle on what they’re going to be running schematically. So, we’re going to have to figure that out.”
Asked if going up against a defensive coordinator in his first year at a program makes it tougher to prepare, Hauck said: “Tougher, if not impossible. We just don’t know.”
South Dakota’s defense returns seven starters from a group that allowed 34.2 points per game, which ranked eighth in the MVFC and 95th in the FCS. The Coyotes allowed 430 yards of offense per game, which ranked seventh out of 10 MVFC teams.
The key for Hauck and his staff will be making in-game adjustments.
“It’ll probably be all in-game adjustments from series one on,” Hauck said. “You just got to see what they’re going to do and figure it out.”
Akem feels Montana’s experience will play a factor in helping them make those adjustments.
“Just knowing together that we’ve all been there, I think that just helps us be more comfortable with each other knowing that this guy to the left has been there before, this guy to my right has been there before,” Akem said. “I mean, I just think that just helps our camaraderie really.”
Unique atmosphere
Montana’s game at South Dakota will be its only time playing in a dome this regular season.
Making the situation more unique is that only half of the DakotaDome will be open for seating because of ongoing renovations. Of the 10,000 seats, approximately 5,500 will be available, all of which will be on the home sideline.
That means Montana will experience a potentially eerie silence on its sideline. That could possibly be beneficial for better communication but also could potentially limit the energy off which to feed.
As for how the Griz will prepare for that silence, Hauck quipped: “Well, we can go practice out here. There won’t be anybody in the stands this afternoon.”
No matter how many fans are there, the Griz are eager to begin their season.
"It's Monday, but I'm excited to watch them play this weekend," Hauck said. "I think we have a great test on the road. We'll see how we perform. But all indicators are that our guys are ready to go."
