Montana pulled off one upset but was unable to replicate that feat during the first day of the Big Sky softball tournament on Wednesday at Wildcat Softball Field in Ogden, Utah.
The sixth-seeded Griz lost to No. 2 seed Sacramento State, 12-4, in a six-inning game ended early by the run rule in the undefeated semifinals. They had opened the tournament earlier in the day with a 5-4 upset win over third-seeded Portland State in eight innings.
UM heads to the loser-out bracket and will face No. 4 seed Northern Colorado at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The winner will be one of four teams remaining in the tournament, while the loser will have its season end.
Griz pitcher Allie Brock, who threw four scoreless innings in relief against PSU, allowed seven runs, all earned, on six hits and five walks while striking out two in 4 2/3 innings against the Hornets. Dana Butterfield gave up five runs, all earned, on four hits with one walk compared to two strikeouts in one inning.
The Hornets scored the final eight runs of the game, three in the fifth and five in the sixth, to break a 4-4 tie. Carley Morfey obliterated the ball by going 3 for 3 with a home run, seven RBIs and two runs scored. Lewa Day also homered, collecting two RBIs.
Sacramento State's Marissa Bertuccio, the Big Sky pitcher of the year, held the Griz to one hit over the final three innings. She finished with 10 hits allowed and one walk in six innings while striking out three. Only three of the four runs she allowed were earned.
The Griz took an early lead when Maygen McGrath, the Big Sky player of the year, opened the game with a solo home run to left field against Bertuccio. She had led off the game against PSU with a homer against the other first-team All-Big Sky pitcher, Olivia Grey.
Julie Phelps pushed the lead to 2-0 in the first with an RBI single that drove in Presley Jantzi, who had the winning hit in extra innings against PSU. Elise Ontiveros made it a 3-1 lead for UM when she stole home in the third inning. Phelps' RBI single that scored Ontiveros in the fifth tied the game 4-4.
The top-seeded teams held serve in the undefeated semifinals as No. 1 seed Weber State joined No. 2 seed Sacramento State in advancing to the undefeated final by scoring a 10-0 win over No. 5 seed Idaho State in five innings. The first round featured two upsets as UM was joined by ISU, which knocked off No. 4 seed Northern Colorado, 7-2.
The Griz and UNC played their three regular-season games April 29-30 in Missoula. UM lost 11-6 and 6-4, and won 8-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.