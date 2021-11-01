MISSOULA — Montana has a freshman leading the team in passing attempts this season and another freshman leading the team in rushing attempts this year and two freshmen who led the Griz in receptions and receiving yards Saturday, and two freshmen who’ve been the primary kickoff and punt returners the past two games.
Tired yet? Because Montana sure is tired of injuries.
In Montana’s case, the “Freshman 15” doesn’t have to do with adding unwanted weight but instead with the 15 freshmen who were listed on the two-deep this past game, many of whom have had to take on bigger roles because of unwanted injuries. It’s all to say that the Griz are banged up and it’s weighing them down a bit right now as they enter the final month of the regular season.
“We’re injured. We’re injured,” Griz coach Bobby Hauck said, repeating the phrase for emphasis. “And we’re fighting to get back for Saturdays and be competitive on Saturdays. That’s where we are right now. That’s where we are.”
Injuries have been the case most of the season at running back, but recent injuries at quarterback, wide receiver and to more running backs, and the retirement of a starting O-lineman have accentuated the situation. Still, the Griz have pulled out wins in three of their past four games since the offensive injuries began piling up, including a 20-19 win over Southern Utah on Saturday to save their season and move within one win of playoff qualification.
The defense went through its own a rash of injuries and illness from the third through sixth games of the year before returning to full strength Oct. 23 at Idaho. Montana went 2-2 in the games where the defense was missing key players and 1-1 in the two games where the offensive and defensive injuries overlapped a bit against Dixie State and Sacramento State.
The Griz will seemingly have to fight through those offensive injuries again when they face Northern Colorado at noon Saturday at Nottingham Field in Greeley, Colorado. The Griz enter with a 6-2 overall record and 3-2 mark in Big Sky play, while the Bears are 3-6, 2-4.
“We do the best we can and try to get ready and then limp out there on Saturday and try to get a win,” Hauck said. “That’s what it’s going to be this week too.”
Senior quarterback Cam Humphrey returned from injury Saturday but left the field limping and didn’t return because of “health reasons.” Freshman quarterback Kris Brown led two scoring drives in the second half, connecting with freshman Keelan White, not listed on the depth chart at receiver, eight times and with freshman tight end Cole Grossman for 66 yards.
Sophomore running back Nick Ostmo, the backup to injured All-American Marcus Knight, played for the first time this season on Saturday in his return from injury, but he had just one run and was on the field for five snaps. Behind him, freshman Xavier Harris hasn’t played the past two games, and freshman Isiah Childs has just one rush in the past five games as they deal with injuries. That left freshman Junior Bergen to carry the ball 25 times for 92 yards Saturday.
“If a guy’s a four-year starter and has played 40 games and he misses a couple days of practice, he can probably catch up on the film and he’s probably technically sound, has seen a lot of things come at him,” Hauck said. “When you’ve got a guy that hasn’t played many games, is inexperienced, if he can’t go get the looks during the week and actually go do them, he probably will struggle.”
Brown threw a fourth-quarter interception in UM territory, which could’ve cost the team the win. Bergen then fumbled in the red zone on the next drive as the Griz were trying to add an insurance score. The turnover led to a potential game-winning field goal, which UM blocked.
Montana committed four turnovers total, one fumble being by Humphrey and one hitting a wide receiver in motion in the backfield. The Griz also had freshman Aaron Fontes, who's not listed on the two-deep, fumble a punt, but they recovered the ball.
Add to that, the Griz were flagged for 12 accepted penalties totaling 125 yards. Whether they were warranted or not, they were both season highs.
“A lot out of our control, I think, but a lot in our control,” Hauck said. “We need to quit making mistakes as best we can. Sometimes when you’re as inexperienced as we are, that’s going to happen, but that doesn’t mean that we have to accept it as coaches or players. So, we’ll do our best to try to fix it.”
Change of plans
Montana is having to restructure its typical week of practice because the NCAA requires that all Division I schools give athletes Election Day off.
The Griz moved their normal Monday routine to Sunday and did their Tuesday work on Monday. They’ll be off Tuesday before resuming practice on Wednesday.
The NCAA approved civic engagement legislation in September 2020 that prohibits D-I athletes from practice and competition on the first Tuesday after Nov. 1 every year. The purpose is to make sure those athletes have every opportunity to vote or participate in other civic activities.
Before the NCAA rule was passed, the Big Sky approved the same measure for all its athletes in June 2020. The league’s athletic directors unanimously approved that recommendation from the conference’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
Poll position
UM remained No. 11 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, which was released Monday, despite escaping with a 20-19 victory over one-win Southern Utah. It’s the third week in a row the Griz have been ranked 11th.
A season-high six Big Sky teams were ranked for the second straight week. Montana State (7—1) jumped two spots to No. 4, Eastern Washington (7-1) moved up two spots to No. 5 and UC Davis (7-1) was elevated one spot to eighth. Sacramento State (6-2) fell one spot to No. 16 after pulling out a 24-21 win over Northern Colorado. Weber State (4-4) dropped one spot to 24th.
