MISSOULA — X marks the spot, and Xavier was spot on with its strong shooting, which was too much for Montana to overcome Friday.
The Griz showed improved 3-point shooting but couldn’t keep pace with the hot-shooting Musketeers in front of a sold-out crowd at the 10,224-capacity Cintas Center in Cincinnati. The result was an 86-64 loss that dropped UM to 0-2 on its season-opening road trip out east.
Xavier, which entered the game ranked 40th in KenPom, shot 64% from the field and 57.1% on 3-pointers (8 of 14). The Musketeers made their first 10 attempts to start the game and shot 77.3% in the first half.
Good team defense by Xavier in its zone forced UM, ranked 209th in KenPom, deep into the shot clock numerous times. The Griz shot 44.2% from the field as they went through multiple scoring droughts and committed 16 turnovers, which led to Xavier’s 19-0 edge in points off turnovers and 16-0 advantage on fast break points.
Montana finished 9 of 19 on 3-pointers after going 6 of 20 in its season opener. The Grizzlies’ six makes on 11 attempts in the first half matched their number of makes in the season opener.
Griz guard Lonnell Martin Jr. used his quick release to make a team-high three triples on six attempts, finishing with 13 points. Dischon Thomas, a transfer forward from Colorado State, led UM with 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc. Forward Josh Bannan, one of four Griz with a single 3-pointer, had teams high of seven rebounds and five assists to go with 12 points.
Xavier 6-foot-9 forward Zach Freemantle dominated down low with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Kyky Tandy added 14 points and was 4 of 5 on 3-pointers as Xavier had four double-digit scorers. The Musketeers posted a 44-20 edge on points in the paint. Rebounds evened out at 24 apiece, but Xavier was 20-15 on the defensive glass.
The Griz went about seven minutes without committing a turnover after they struggled handling the ball when pressed in their season opener. They then committed a turnover on four consecutive possessions, leading to a fast break dunk and a transition 3-pointer during a 7-0 Xavier run that saw UM’s deficit grow to 27-17.
The Griz snapped their scoreless drought of 6:15 when Thomas showed his strength and footwork to score an up and under through hard contact. He pulled UM within 29-20 after he converted the and-1 free throw.
Three-pointers helped UM stay in the game early. Martin’s 3-pointer to pull the Griz within 35-26 with 6:23 left in the first half marked the last time they were within single digits. Josh Vazquez cut the deficit to 49-37 when he sunk a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the half.
UM was unable to carry over the momentum into the second half as Xavier got off to a 10-2 start. That included a transition 3-pointer after a steal that put the Griz in their first 20-point deficit, 59-39, with 16:23 to play.
Thomas drained back-to-back 3-pointers to pull UM with 62-45, but the Griz then committed four consecutive turnovers and followed with their third shot clock violation of the game. That was the final time they were within 20 points as they went 7:29 without a made field goal and saw their deficit balloon to 29 at 78-49.
The Griz return to action with their first home games of the season next week. They host the ZooTown Classic from Thursday through Saturday.
