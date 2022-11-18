MISSOULA — Montana has trailed in the second half three times in four games early on this season, but Friday’s game at Dahlberg Arena was different.
It felt like the first time that the Griz had a legitimate shot to stage a second-half comeback. They had trailed 45-19 at Duquesne and 49-37 at Xavier as both teams shot 64% or better from the field despite UM contesting many shots.
This time, the Griz trailed by four points early in the second half against Merrimack with point guard Brandon Whitney on the bench after suffering an injury in the first half. The Griz (2-2) dropped in a couple 3-pointers and they soon put together a 13-0 run that powered them to a 62-51 win heading into their final game of the Zootown Classic 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Troy.
“For a group that they just now have only four games under their belt together, it says a lot about them how they hung in there together and fought the way they did defensively to keep us in the ball game until the offense got going,” Montana coach Travis DeCuire said of the second-half comeback.
Senior guard Aanen Moody, a Southern Utah transfer, scored 17 of his career-high 22 points in the second half thanks to an outburst of 3-pointers. That helped the Griz overcome a 25-25 halftime tie that turned into a 29-25 deficit against Merrimack's alternating full-court press and zone defense.
Jonathan Brown came off the bench to hit a 3-pointer that snapped a 1-of-17 start to the game from beyond the arc. Then Moody’s first 3-point make of the second half, from the wing on a transition pass from Josh Vazquez, tied the game at 31-31. His second and third makes, on a shot up top assisted by Brown and on a corner triple assisted by Vazquez, started a 13-0 run over a four-minute span.
Dischon Thomas added a pair of jumpers in the lane, one of which was assisted by Brown, as he scored eight of his 14 points in the second half to go with nine rebounds. Vazquez sunk three free throws and the Griz turned their 36-32 deficit into a 45-36 lead with 8:54 to play. UM kept its lead between six and 12 points the rest of the game.
“We just had to get the lid off the basket,” Moody said. “Once we did, everybody fed off that energy. I think that’s going to be big for us the rest of the season is being able to feed off of each other’s energy. It’s not going to be your night every night, so sometimes you just got to keep yourself positive and push your fellow teammates to perform to make up for that.
“I think when the crowd into it and we got a little bit of momentum. I think our movements were crisper, the ball was getting out of our hands faster and I think that caused their rotations to be slightly late. By consequence of that, we started getting open shots.”
Montana had shot 1 of 13 on 3-pointers in the first half and missed its first four attempts after halftime. The percentages caught up for Moody, who shot 40.2% last year and finished 4 of 9 in the game after opening 1 of 4. Starting with Brown’s 3-pointer that cut the deficit to 29-28 with 15:23 to play, the Griz made their next four triples and 10 of their final 15 shots of the game to finish 40.4% from the field.
Montana made 13 of its 15 free throw attempts in the second half and finished 19 of 22 for the game. Moody was 8 of 8 at the charity stripe and hit some key ones down the stretch to prevent any sort of comeback bid by Merrimack.
Brown had come in to run the point early in the second half because Whitney had gone down with an injury with 5:24 left in the first half. Whitney returned to the bench first with a bag of ice on his right ankle, then on crutches and finally in a walking boot. DeCuire didn't have an immediate update on him.
Without Whitney there to create offense, the Griz changed up their approach with their forwards. Josh Bannan scored just two points in the second half but finished with a quiet double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds to go with five assists.
“It's different offense,” DeCuire said. “With Whitney, we can create stuff off the penetration and pace and things like that. Without him, then we had to play through the bigs in the high post more and then spread shooters around them. So, you play a little different. But I wouldn’t say we had more shooting on the floor. We just played a different style offensively.”
St. Thomas 78, Troy 76
St. Thomas freshman Andrew Rohde hit a buzzer-beater as the Tommies (3-2) handed Troy (4-1) its first loss of the season. The Trojans had beat Florida State earlier in the week.
Rohde finished with 16 points, but his final two were the most crucial. He drained a hook shot in the middle of the lane with two defenders on him immediately after Troy’s Duke Miles sunk two free throws to tie the game at 76 with 0:24 remaining.
St. Thomas had erased a six-point deficit, tied the game 71-71 on Parker Bjorklund’s 3-pointer and went up 74-71 on Riley Miller’s 3-pointer. Miles converted an and-1 to tie it back up, St. Thomas’ Brooks Allen and Miles then exchanged free throws, setting up Rohde’s heroics.
St. Thomas plays Merrimack 5 p.m. Saturday in its final game at the Zootown Classic.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.