MISSOULA — Montana’s 2022 schedule seems like an ideal fit.
The slate of 11 regular-season games starts out on the easy side and gets more challenging as the season goes along. Being backloaded with tougher competition is good for several reasons:
First, the increase in competition as the season goes along should help the Griz peak at the right time. They could start out the year accumulating easy wins and then testing themselves by being forced to take their game to another level in the stretch run to the playoffs.
Second, not being thrown in the fire to start the year will help Montana’s array of injured players find their footing in their first live action in a long time for some of them.
Here’s a way-too-early look at all 11 of Montana’s regular-season opponents in 2022.
Vs. Northwestern State Demons
Record: 3-8 overall, 3-5 Southland Conference.
Playoffs: None.
Key returners: All-Americans: None. All-Southland: CB Shemar Bartholomew, DL Isaiah Longino, LB Jomard Valsin, LB Jared Pedraza, center Jakob Sell and punter Scotty Roblow.
Key losses: All-Americans: None. All-Southland: WR Jay Griffin IV.
Coach: Brad Laird, a former NSU quarterback, is 12-28 in four seasons. The Demons last made the playoffs in 2004 and are 3-6 in six playoff appearances.
Series: Montana leads the series, 3-0, with first-round home playoff wins in 2001, 2002 and 2004. This is a single game, not a home-and-home series, meaning the Griz won’t be making a return trip to Natchitoches, Louisiana.
Context: This is the season opener for both teams.
UM win probability: Heavy favorite.
Vs. South Dakota Coyotes
Record: 7-5 overall, 5-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
Playoffs: Lost in the first round to Southern Illinois. Likely wouldn’t have qualified if not for a Hail Mary victory against South Dakota State in the second-to-last regular-season game.
Key returners: All-Americans: None. All-MVFC: RB Travis Theis, all-purpose back Carter Bell, return specialist Wesley Eliodor, LT Alex Jensen, long snapper Dalton Godfrey
Key losses: All-Americans: LB Jack Cochrane. All-MVFC: TE Brett Samson, rush backer Jacob Matthew, safety Elijah Reed and punter Brady Schutt (FCS punter of year, semifinalist).
Coach: Bob Nielson is 29-34 since 2016. The Griz are 3-1 against MVFC teams since the Big Sky/Missouri Valley Challenge series began in 2018.
Series: UM is 13-6 against USD, including 7-0 at home. This is the second game in a home-and-home series, with UM winning the first game, 31-17, in 2019 in Vermillion, South Dakota.
Context: This will be UM's second straight home game, while USD will be on the road for the second week in a row after playing at FBS Kansas.
UM win probability: Favorite.
At Indiana State Sycamores
Record: 5-6 overall, 3-5 Missouri Valley Football Conference.
Playoffs: None.
Key returners: All-Americans: None. All-MVFC: WR Dante Hendrix.
Key losses: All-Americans: None. All-MVFC: DL Inoke Moala, DB JJ Henderson and long snapper Wyatt Harwood. Others: Starting QB, top RB.
Coach: The Sycamores are 17-28 under coach Curt Mallory since 2017. They last made the playoffs in 2014.
Series: This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools. This is the first game in a home-and-home series, with Indiana State scheduled to play in Missoula on Sept. 20, 2025.
Context: UM should have found its early season footing as it goes on the road for the first time, while ISU will have played at FBS Purdue the week before.
UM win probability: Heavy favorite.
Vs. Portland State Vikings
Record: 5-6 overall, 4-4 Big Sky.
Playoffs: None.
Key returners: All-Americans: CB Anthony Adams. All-Big Sky: WR Beau Kelly (BSC leader in catches, receiving yards, TD catches), WR Nate Bennett and DE VJ Malo.
Key losses: All-Americans: None. All-Big Sky: QB Davis Alexander, DT Semise Kofe and kicker Cody Williams (transfer portal).
Coach: Bruce Barnum is 26-43 overall, 18-30 in seven seasons leading PSU. The Vikings last made the playoffs in 2015, Barnum’s first year, posting its best-ever record at 9-3.
Series: Montana leads all-time, 32-13. The Vikings won their last trip to Missoula, in 2018, which was their last win over a ranked team until they beat then-No. 24 Weber State this year.
Context: As UM returns home from its first road trip, PSU will be coming off an early bye week after facing FBS teams San Jose State and Washington to open the season.
UM win probability: Favorite.
At Idaho State Bengals
Record: 1-10 overall, 1-7 Big Sky.
Playoffs: None.
Key returners: All-Americans: None. All-Big Sky: OL Terron Carey and punter Kevin Ryan.
Key losses: All-Americans: None. All-Big Sky: WR Tanner Conner, TE Jared Scott and CB Jayden Dawson (transfer portal).
Coach: Charlie Ragle was hired as head coach to replace Rob Phenicie, who went 16-35 in five seasons. He spent the past five years in the Pac-12 as Cal’s special teams coordinator.
Series: UM leads all-time, 46-13, and has won 13 consecutive games.
Context: UM plays its first road conference game against an ISU team that began the year with three of its first four games on the road, including two against FBS teams and could still be searching for its new identity.
UM win probability: Heavy favorite.
Vs. Idaho Vandals
Record: 4-7 overall, 3-5 Big Sky.
Playoffs: None.
Key returners: All-Americans: None. All-Big Sky: RB Roshaun Johnson, OL Logan Floyd and DL Noah Elliss.
Key losses: All-Americans: LB Tre Walker (foregoing final season) and fullback Logan Kendall (transferred to Utah). All-Big Sky: DE Charles Akanno, DB Tyrese Dedmon and WR Cutrell Haywood (transferred to Gardner-Webb).
Coach: Jason Eck was hired after being the offensive coordinator at South Dakota State, which was the FCS runner-up in the spring and a semifinalist in the fall. He replaces Paul Petrino, who went 34-66 in nine seasons.
Context: UM and Idaho will both be coming off of a bye week after opening the season with five consecutive games.
Series: UM has won seven straight games against Idaho but trails all-time, 30-55-2.
UM win probability: Favorite.
At Sacramento State Hornets
Record: 12-3 overall, 8-0 Big Sky.
Playoffs: No. 4 seed, lost in the second round to South Dakota State.
Key returners: All-Americans: TE Marshel Martin and kicker Kyle Sentkowski. All-Big Sky: WR Pierre Williams, all-purpose player Asher O’Hara, QB Jake Dunniway, RB Cameron Skattebo, OL Brandon Weldon, LB Marte Mapu, DL Jett Stanley and punter Sam Clark.
Key losses: All-Americans: RB Elijah Dotson (transfer portal) and DL Josiah Erickson. All-Big Sky: LB Marcus Hawkins, CB Munchie Filer, OL Thomas Parker, OL Kooper Richardson and safety Malik Jeter.
Coach: Troy Taylor led the Hornets to their second Big Sky title in as many seasons. He’s 18-6 overall in two seasons, 17-3 against FCS teams, 16-1 against Big Sky schools and 8-0 in conference road games.
Series: Montana is 20-3 in the all-time series but has lost two in a row, 49-22 and 28-21.
Context: UM plays its first of two consecutive road games, while Sacramento State will be coming off of a road game at Eastern Washington.
UM win probability: Slight underdog.
At Weber State Wildcats
Record: 6-5 overall, 5-3 Big Sky.
Playoffs: None.
Key returners: All-Americans: RB Josh Davis (2019 honoree). All-Big Sky: CB Eddie Heckard, OL Noah Atagi, TE Hayden Meacham, CB Marque Collins and DT Doug Schiess.
Key losses: All-Americans: Rashid Shaheed (FCS-record seven kickoff return TDs). All-Big Sky: DE George Tarlas (transferred to Boise State), DT Jared Schiess, LB Conner Mortensen, LB Sherwin Lavaka and safety Preston Smith.
Coach: Jay Hill is WSU’s winningest coach, going 58-36 overall and 44-17 in the Big Sky in eight seasons. He’s led the Wildcats to four Big Sky titles, five FCS playoff trips and a No. 2 ranking in the Top 25 poll.
Series: The Griz have a 40-15 all-time record. Their last game against WSU was a 17-10 road loss in the 2019 quarterfinals.
Context: UM completes its only back-to-back road games, while WSU will be playing an FBS team or a 2021 FCS playoff qualifier for the sixth time in eight games and will be playing a seventh team the week after hosting the Griz.
UM win probability: Slight favorite.
Vs. Cal Poly Mustangs
Record: 2-9 overall, 1-7 Big Sky.
Playoffs: None.
Key returners: All-Americans: None. All-Big Sky: FB Ryan Rivera and DE Elijah Ponder.
Key losses: All-Americans: LB Matt Shotwell. All-Big Sky: DT Myles Cecil.
Coach: Beau Baldwin is 2-12 across the spring and fall 2021 seasons in the first full year of his return to the Big Sky. He was 85-32 overall and 58-14 in the Big Sky as the EWU head coach from 2008-16, leading the Eagles to the 2010 national title.
Series: The Griz hold a 17-5 lead and have won two straight. The Mustangs were missing Cal QB transfer Spencer Brasch, who fractured his hand early in the year, when they came to Missoula in 2021, but they still caused some trouble for UM.
Context: UM returns to Wa-Griz for a pair of home games, while Cal Poly is playing on the road for the second time in as many weeks and will be facing a 2021 FCS playoff qualifier for the third time in four games.
UM win probability: Favorite.
Vs. Eastern Washington Eagles
Record: 10-3 overall, 6-2 Big Sky.
Playoffs: Lost in second round to Montana.
Key returners: All-Americans: None. All-Big Sky: WR Andrew Boston, WR Efton Chism III, WR Freddie Roberson, OL Wyatt Musser, DT Joshua Jerome and DE Mitchell Johnson.
Key losses: All-Americans: QB Eric Barriere (Walter Payton Award, top-3 finalist), WR Talolo Limu-Jones and OL Tristen Taylor. All-Big Sky: RB Dennis Merritt, LB Jack Sendelbach, LB Ty Graham and DB Calin Criner.
Coach: Aaron Best is 41-17 overall, 30-8 in the Big Sky in five seasons leading the Eagles. EWU fired its offensive coordinator late in the regular season and had its interim OC leave for another job after the season.
Series: UM leads, 29-18-1, and has won two straight games in Missoula. The Griz put together a memorable 57-41 home win over the Eagles in the 2021 playoffs.
Context: UM plays its final home game before going to Bozeman for the Brawl of the Wild, while EWU is coming off a road game at Idaho and should be able to avoid looking ahead to its season finale, against Northern Colorado.
UM win probability: Favorite.
At Montana State Bobcats
Record: 11-2 overall, 7-1 Big Sky.
Playoffs: Playing North Dakota State in the FCS championship game on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.
Key returners: All-Americans: RB Isaiah Ifanse (Walter Payton Award, 7th). All-Big Sky: LB Callahan O’Reilly, safety Ty Okada and kicker Blake Glessner. Others: QB Tommy Mellott.
Key losses: All-Americans: LB Troy Andersen (Buck Buchanan Award, top-3 finalist), OL Lewis Kidd, DE Daniel Hardy and DT Chase Benson. All-Big Sky: WR Lance McCutcheon, OL Taylor Tuiasosopo, DE Amandre Williams and safety Tre Webb.
Coach: Brent Vigen has gone 12-2 in his first season at MSU after being Wyoming’s offensive coordinator. His 12 wins are the third most by a Big Sky coach in their first year.
Series: The Griz snapped a four-game skid with a 29-10 home win in 2021 to increase its lead to 73-41-5. They haven’t won in Bozeman since 2015.
Context: UM heads to Bozeman for the first time since 2019 for a matchup of potential playoff seeds, while MSU is coming off back-to-back road games but will have played its past five games against teams that didn't qualify for the 2021 FCS playoffs.
UM win probability: Toss-up.
