MISSOULA — Montana football coach Bobby Hauck signed a new four-year contract that will keep him with the Griz through the 2023 season and allow him to potentially make over $500,000 per year.
The contract runs from Feb. 1, 2020 through Jan. 31, 2024. It replaces his previous contract, a three-year deal that was set to expire at the end of January 2021.
"I came back here because I want to be a Montana Grizzly. That’s why I came back here," Hauck told 406mtsports.com prior to the team's third day of spring camp on Friday.
According to Hauck, who led the Griz to the FCS quarterfinals in 2019 in his second season back at UM, his new deal is important for several reasons.
"One, it gives stability to our assistant coaches and our players, which is big for them," he said. "It helps in recruiting when you can have tangible documentation to recruits that you’re going to be there for their time with you. And it makes it easier to hire coaches. All good things. And certainly puts everybody to ease around Montana football."
Hauck said his goals for the program don't change just because he got a new contract.
"Our goals are to win a lot of games and to win championships," he said. "That’s what it is. And then we’ll always graduate our players and train them to be successful."
Montana had previously been able to offer contracts for three years at the most.
"The Commissioner of Higher Education recently allowed the two universities to offer longer terms as a negotiating tool," Montana Athletic Director Kent Haslam told 406mtsports.com. "This doesn't mean all contracts moving forward will be longer, it simply gives some flexibility. Buyout remains the same. Whatever is left on the base for the remaining term of the contract is what is required for a coach to buy out of the contract and take another job."
Hauck’s new contract calls for an annual base salary of $205,000, a $20,000 increase from the $185,000 he received under his prior contract.
The contract also includes a new section for a retention incentive “to encourage Coach to remain with the University." He’ll receive $35,000 if he’s employed by UM on April 1, 2020, $40,000 if he’s employed by UM on April 1, 2021, $45,000 if he’s employed by UM on April 1, 2022, and $50,000 if he’s employed on April 1, 2023, with each of those payments to be paid within 30 days of earning retention.
Hauck’s new contract calls for a revamped bonus structure that could see him potentially earn $279,000 in bonuses, more than double the $138,000 his previous contract called for.
A new bonus is for season attendance based on season tickets sold. The payment is cumulative and calls for him to receive $10,000 if the attendance is 16,000, $5,000 more each time that number reaches 17,000, 17,500, 18,000, 18,500 and 19,000. It replaces a $5,000 bonus he would get to “maintain or increase season attendance.”
He’ll also receive $30,000 instead of $20,000 for attending all reasonably requested UM Athletics and GSA functions.
A newly created bonus would give him $5,000 if he wins the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award given to the top coach in the FCS.
Hauck will now receive a $75,000 bonus instead of $15,000 for playing an FBS school. His potential $10,000 bonus for beating an FBS team has been removed, as has his $5,000 bonus for beating an FCS team during non-conference play that was an FCS playoff qualifier within the past two years.
Instead of getting of $5,000 bonus for reaching 10 or more wins, he’ll now be able to earn $7,500 for reaching nine wins and $10,000 for 10 wins. The bonus is not cumulative, meaning he’ll receive one or the other based on the win total.
Hauck will receive $10,000 for finishing the regular season as the conference champ or co-champ and $5,000 for qualifying for the FCS playoffs. Those three achievements were lumped together in one possible $5,000 bonus in his previous contract.
Hauck can now receive a $4,000 bonus for making the quarterfinals and $2,000 more if UM hosts the game. He previously was able to get $2,500 for making the quarterfinals.
If Montana makes the semifinals, Hauck will receive a $5,000 bonus and $5,000 more if the Griz host the game. His previous contract called for a $2,500 bonus.
Hauck can make a $10,000 bonus if the Griz make the national championship game and $50,000 if they win. Those numbers are up from $5,000 and $30,000 under his previous contract.
Hauck's other potential bonuses remain the same from his previous contract.
If Hauck receives all his bonuses and the retention incentive along with his base salary and a $500 monthly automobile stipend, he could make $540,000 at most. That's up from a potential high of $323,000 under the previous contract he signed.
"I am excited to have Coach Hauck under contract for four more years leading the football program," Haslam said in a news release. "He is the right person for the job, and I appreciate his commitment and loyalty to the University of Montana. He is building a program for lasting success both in the classroom and on the football field."
Under the new contract, Hauck's 10 assistants can potentially earn $24,000 in bonuses, up from $21,000 under the old deal. Montana's strength and conditioning coach can potentially earn $19,500 in bonuses.
