MISSOULA — Montana’s return to the green of the football field in the fall of 2021 put some extra green in head coach Bobby Hauck’s pockets.
Hauck racked up $196,500 in incentives during the 2022 fiscal year, which included the 2021 football season. The football assistants and strength coach earned a total of $118,000, bringing the grand total to $314,500.
The 2021 campaign was Hauck’s first full season under the contract he signed in February 2020, which has a base salary of $205,000. The Big Sky didn’t offer a football season in the fall of 2020 because of the pandemic, and UM opted for a two-game non-conference schedule in the spring of 2021.
In the last full season in 2019, Hauck received $110,000, while his assistants got a combined $120,000. The bonus structure in his contract was reworked after that season, increasing his potential incentives from $138,000 to $329,000.
This past season, Hauck got a $75,000 bonus for playing an FBS team, but it surely is much sweeter given that Montana beat then-No. 20 Washington, 13-7, in Seattle. That was one of 10 wins for the Grizzlies; reaching that 10-win plateau afforded Hauck $10,000.
He tacked on another $5,000 for qualifying for the playoffs, $2,500 for advancing to the second round and $4,000 for advancing to the quarterfinals.
Hauck also received $10,000 based on season tickets sold.
Montana’s success extended off the field. The Griz posted a 3.15 grade-point average, which gave Hauck $7,500, the max he could earn in that category. They also had a four-year academic progress rate of 979, which gave him another $7,500.
Hauck received $30,000 for attending “all reasonably requested UM Athletics and GSA Functions.” He also got a $45,000 retention incentive for being employed as the head coach on April 1, 2022.
Hauck missed out on bonuses totaling $127,500. He could be in line for some of those this season if the Griz can live up to the potential that’s led them to being ranked in the top four of multiple FCS preseason Top 25 polls.
If the Griz can capture their first official Big Sky title since 2009, Hauck would receive $10,000. That success could potentially lead him to being named the conference coach of the year ($5,000) and the Eddie Robinson coach of the year ($5,000).
A better regular season and seed in the playoffs could allow the Griz to host a quarterfinal game ($2,000), advance to a semifinal ($5,000) and host a semifinal ($5,000). A run to the national championship game would net Hauck $10,000 and an FCS title would merit $50,000.
Hauck could earn up to another $25,000 based on season ticket sales on top of the $10,000 he accrued this past season. He would get a total of $35,000 if over 19,000 season tickets are sold.
He also missed out on bonuses for the team posting a graduation success rate equal to or higher than the overall FCS rate ($7,500) and the team’s academic progress report showing no “0-for-2s” ($3,000).
