MISSOULA — Montana’s game against Ferris State this week might not be your typical tune-up contest for a Football Championship Subdivision team against an NCAA Division II squad.

The Bulldogs are the two-time defending national champions and ranked No. 1 in the national poll at their level. They’re 2-0 this season as they’re looking to become just the second team in D-II to complete a 3-peat, which would put them alongside North Alabama (1993-95).

They’ve posted a record of 31-1 since the start of the 2021 season, with that lone loss coming by one point. They’re 57-3 since the beginning of the 2018 season, appearing in three of the four national title games dating back to that year.

They’ve even won 28 consecutive road games coming into Washington-Grizzly Stadium for a 6 p.m. kickoff Saturday night. Their last road loss came on Sept. 23, 2017, when Montana’s sixth-year seniors were still seniors in high school.

“All they do is win,” Griz coach Bobby Hauck said. “Just win and win and win and win. They’re going to come in here this Saturday and try to win again and we’re going to try to not let them.”

Ferris State’s winning ways are rooted in head coach Tony Annese. He’s won everywhere he's been across parts of five decades.

He’s accrued an astounding record of 342-62 for a winning percentage of .847 as a head coach since 1987. He’s also led his teams to seven championships in that stretch.

Annese went 195-141 in 25 years as a high school coach in Michigan. He won three state titles in 2004, 2006 and 2008. He’s a member of the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Annese then went 30-4 in the junior college ranks. He won national titles in 2009 and 2011 in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

He joined Ferris State in 2012 and has posted a record of 117-17 with two national titles. By comparison, Hauck is 118-34 now in his 12th year leading the Griz.

Annese’s teams have won 11 or more games for eight consecutive seasons. They’re 102-10 in that stretch.

“There’s lots of things that go into winning. It’s not just one thing,” Hauck said. “I don’t watch them practice, I don’t watch them train in the offseason, I don’t sit in their coaches meetings. But I can tell you that the product they put on the field is awfully good.

“So, they must be doing everything right. You don’t win like that just being good at something. They’re probably pretty dang good at everything.”

Ferris State isn’t just winning. They’re producing players that are going to the NFL.

The Bulldogs have three players currently on NFL 53-man rosters: Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler, Houston Texans defensive back Tavierre Thomas and Tennessee Titans linebacker Caleb Murphy. Last year, they had five alums on NFL rosters and 10 players in the NFL, XFL or USFL. By comparison, UM had two on active pro football rosters in 2022.

Ferris State has had at least one player drafted or signed as a free agent in the NFL for eight consecutive seasons, excluding the 2020 season in which they didn’t play. In the past five years, 15 players have signed free agent contracts or been invited to preseason camps. Nine players have appeared in NFL games since 2016.

“You can see it on film — they’ve got good players and good coaching,” Hauck said. “You watch some of the guys, that defensive end (Murphy) they had last year led the (Seattle) Seahawks in sacks in the preseason. I was just paying attention to that because Pat (O’Connell) was there.”

History lesson

Hauck had some tight run-ins with D-II teams in his first stint as Montana head coach.

In 2008, the Griz needed a 42-yard field goal by Brody McKnight with one second remaining to escape with a 38-35 home win over Central Washington. That CWU team was led by Kalispell Flathead grad Mike Reilly, who went on to star in the Canadian Football League, winning the 2015 Grey Cup MVP award and the Most Outstanding Player award in 2017.

That 2008 season was in the midst of the Grizzlies’ dominance during Hauck’s first tenure. They made the FCS championship game in back-to-back years in 2008 and 2009, and they went 31-1 in Big Sky play from 2006-09.

Hauck’s first-ever home game as head coach, in 2003, was a loss to a D-II team. That program was North Dakota State, which moved up to the FCS in 2004 and has won nine of the past 12 national championships dating back to 2011.

NDSU pulled off that upset, 25-24, with a 20-yard touchdown pass on a fake field goal with 2:13 remaining in the fourth quarter. UM would go on to finish 9-4 that season and then make the national title game in 2004 in Hauck’s second season.

This will be Ferris State’s first game against an FCS team since it played at North Dakota State in 2013. The Bulldogs lost, 56-10, against the Brock Jensen-led Bison.

A win over a D-II school doesn’t count toward Montana’s playoff qualification. A loss could severely impact the Grizzlies’ resume. Essentially, they stand nothing to gain in that regard. At least they have no D-II opponents on their future schedules, which are at least partially completed through 2027.

Cotton’s first pick

Griz senior nickel TraJon Cotton recorded his first interception in college on Saturday in the 43-13 win at Utah Tech. That pick came in his 28th game in Montana and 30th career game dating back to his time at Oregon State.

“It felt amazing, especially getting it in this Griz uniform,” Cotton said Monday. “We were just in a cover two. Threw the inside seam. Terrible throw, you know, but I caught it. It’s just a blessing.”

Cotton’s interception was one of three by the Griz against Utah Tech. It was their fourth this season under new defensive coordinator Ronnie Bradford, who has made some coverage tweaks with the safeties.

“I feel just like coach Bradford is kind of instilling his direction, his standard,” Cotton said. “Safety-wise, we kind of have to bring it to the whole defense being a veteran group back there. I think we played well. I feel like we left a lot of plays on the field as well. We’ll just continue to improve every week.”