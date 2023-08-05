MISSOULA — Montana football coach Bobby Hauck announced the addition of 16 new players to the roster as the Grizzlies start fall camp Monday at Dornblaser Field.

The Griz added nine transfers with collegiate experience and seven players from the high school ranks to fill out the roster on report day.

Hauck and his staff addressed needs up and down the roster with the summer recruiting haul, adding seven newcomers to the defense, six to the offense, and three specialists that will compete for playing time in the fall.

“Recruiting is a never-ending process in the current landscape of college football,” Hauck said. “Each of the players we’ve brought in can help us win, so we’re excited to have them here and to get going with fall camp.”

Including the recruits that committed to the team on signing day in February, a total of 35 new players have now joined the team since the end of the 2022 season, with 21 high schoolers and 14 transfers enrolling at UM.

The Grizzlies will hold 18 fall camp practices.

Montana opens the season on Sept. 2 with a first-time matchup against the Butler Bulldogs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Season tickets, mini-plans, and single-game tickets are on sale now at GrizTix.com.

2023 summer roster additions

Tanner Barbour, Fr., S, Pullman, Wash.

Travis Benham, R-Sr., P, Pacifica, Calif.

Kade Boyd, Fr., S, Billings

Brayton Boyer, Fr., K, Madison, N.J.

Jordan Dever, Fr., WR, Spokane

Grant Glasgow, R-Fr., K, Lawrence, Kan.

Joseph Grezmak, So., TE, Pilot Mountain, N.C.

Duke Holter, Fr., OL, Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Matai Mata'afa, R-So., DL, Lahaina, Hawaii

Clifton McDowell, Sr., QB, Spring, Texas

Brendan Murphy, Fr., LB, Seattle

Erich Osteen, R-Jr., LB, Simi Valley, Calif.

Lucas Pendergast, R-Fr., WR, Seattle

Evan Shafer, Jr., TE, Connersville, Ind.

Owen Tesch, Fr., LB, Yorba Linda, Calif.

Jelani Warren, R-Jr., CB, Oakland, Calif.