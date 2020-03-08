MISSOULA — Montana football coach Bobby Hauck has a bit of a rarity going on with his coaching staff.
The third-year coach has had to make just one assistant coaching change since he set his initial group following his hiring in December 2017. That move was bringing on Bryce Erickson to replace tight ends coach Jace Schillinger, who left coaching to take a job in the private sector.
Staff continuity can be difficult to maintain with the head coaching carousel that is college football, not to mention assistants leaving for more prestigious jobs. There are 14 new FCS head coaches ahead of the 2020 season, and there were 25 before the 2019 season and 24 ahead of the 2018 season, according to ESPN, with each coach presumably wanting to bring in their own assistants, sometimes doing so by hiring off other teams' staffs.
For Hauck, having continuity on the coaching staff — which has over 200 years of combined coaching experience — is an important key to the Grizzlies’ continued growth.
“I think it helps in recruiting, but I think it’s bigger for the guys on our team,” said Hauck, whose Griz had their fourth practice of spring camp Monday. “Just in terms of the ability to move from point in the year to point in the year, season to season without any hiccups. It doesn’t mean that some new ideas don’t have some productivity as well. But continuity is hard to get, and it’s always best.”
Hauck believes the results of the staff continuity can be seen in the big picture. He had the same group of assistant coaches and the same strength and conditioning coach for each of his first two seasons, and Montana made it to the FCS quarterfinals in that second campaign after missing the playoffs in his first year back.
There’s something to be said for bringing back starters and key role players, but their development as players is tied in with the coaches who work with them on a daily basis, both on the field and in the film room.
“Every spring ball to summer to fall is an evolution,” Hauck said. “If you’re backtracking and retraining people or switching gears, you don’t get to evolve. So, in order to move forward, you’d have to go back and start over.”
Hauck recently signed a four-year contract extension and said one of the reasons it was important is to give stability to the assistant coaches by showing he wants to remain at Montana. His assistant coaches have been working under one-year contracts, like he had to do when he led the Griz to three trips to the FCS championship game from 2003-09.
When Hauck was hired, he retained offensive line coach Chad Germer, running backs coach Justin Green, safeties coach Shann Schillinger, and strength and conditioning coach Matt Nicholson. In addition to Jace Schillinger, he brought in offensive coordinator Timm Rosenbach (Washington State), defensive coordinator Kent Baer (Notre Dame, Stanford, Arizona State), wide receivers coach Brent Pease (Florida, Washington, Kentucky), defensive line coach Barry Sacks (California, Boise State) and cornerbacks coach C.J. Cox, all five of whom are still at UM.
Senior quarterback Cam Humphrey, who’s competing for the open job, pointed out a few benefits of having the same head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for a third season in a row.
“You just kind of know what you’re going to get and what to expect when you get out on the field, and you know how things operate,” Humphrey said. “When a guy like coach Erickson comes in here, he’s just stepping right in, no missteps are taken. It’s awesome having a consistent staff. We’re very lucky to have that because it doesn’t happen for this long, especially in this sport.”
A new Mornhinweg
Former Montana Grizzly Marty Mornhinweg is returning to the NFL after a season away from coaching, joining the Philadelphia Eagles as a senior offensive consultant under head coach Doug Pederson.
Mornhinweg, 57, was a four-year starting quarterback for the Griz in the early 1980s and coached Griz receivers in 1985. He joins a staff that includes former Griz safety Tim Hauck, who’s the safeties coach and the brother of current UM head coach Bobby Hauck.
Mornhinweg coached on the Eagles staff under Andy Reid from 2003-12 and was their offensive coordinator from 2006-12. He overlapped with Pederson on the staff from 2009-12 and was the Green Bay quarterbacks coach in 1996 when Pederson was a Packers quarterback.
“He gets what we’re doing,” Pederson said in a statement Thursday about why he hired Mornhinweg, who was the Detroit Lions head coach in 2001-02 and comes from the same Andy Reid coaching tree as Pederson. “He gets my vision. He understands my philosophy. He understands what my goal is and what my vision is for this offense.”
Mornhinweg was most recently the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator from 2016-18, working with quarterback Lamar Jackson. He didn’t coach anywhere in 2019, the first season since he started coaching in 1985 that he wasn’t on a collegiate or NFL staff.
Mornhinweg will now be helping an offense led by former North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz.
Fisher hooked on
Ex-Montana Grizzly Brandon Fisher has been hired by the Auburn Tigers to serve as a defensive analyst, according to a report by NFL Network’s Mike Silver.
Analysts aren’t allowed to coach during practices or games and aren’t allowed to be involved in recruiting; it’s an off-the-field role analyzing the X’s and O’s of the game.
Fisher starred as a linebacker for the Griz from 2005-09 and returned to the Big Sky as Southern Utah’s defensive coordinator in 2019. The Thunderbirds went 3-9 overall and 2-6 in the Big Sky, ranking first in pass defense, seventh in total defense, 10th in rush defense and 11th in scoring defense.
Fisher coached in the NFL from 2010-16 after leaving UM. He’s the son of longtime NFL coach Jeff Fisher and the brother of former Auburn defensive back Trent Fisher.
Johnson reportedly gone
Former Montana Grizzly Trumaine Johnson will be released by the New York Jets, according to multiple New York and national news outlets, citing sources.
Johnson, a two-time All-America cornerback who played for the Griz from 2008-11, had signed a five-year, $72.5 million contract with the Jets in 2018. He was drafted by the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams and had played for them from 2012-17.
Johnson has started 77 career games and played in 102 in eight NFL seasons, amassing 23 interceptions and 392 tackles. However, he made just 15 starts and played in just 17 games out of a possible 32 since signing with the Jets, primarily because he's been battling injuries.
Johnson, 30, was the only ex-Grizzly playing on an NFL active roster in the 2019 season. His deal with the Jets included $34 million guaranteed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.