MISSOULA — The Class of 2021 just got a little bigger for the Montana football team.
Waco, Texas product Declan McCabe and Missoula Sentinel's Geno Leonard have both verbally committed to UM. McCabe, who committed on July 14, is the third known Griz football commit while Leonard is the fourth.
McCabe is a 6-foot-4, 240-pound offensive tackle and long snapper from Midway High School. Waco Midway plays in the 6A Division II, the second-highest classification of football in the state.
He also had offers from Davidson and D-III Rose-Hulman.
"I am proud and excited to announce that I will be committing to the UNIVERSITY OF MONTANA to further my academic and football career," McCabe expressed in a tweet. "Thank you to all my family, coaches, and friends for the countless hours spent helping me prepare for this amazing journey. Can't wait to call Missoula home, we got work to do."
Midway went 9-4 last season, winning a District 12-6A title. The team advanced all the way to the regional finals, falling to eventual state champion Westfield. McCabe was named 2nd-team All-District on offense.
According to McCabe's Hudl.com page, his 40-yard dash is 5.2 seconds with a bench max of 250 pounds. He also squats and deadlifts 415 pounds and currently carries a 4.1 GPA.
Leonard, meanwhile, recorded 34 tackles, including 6.5 for loss, during Sentinel's run to the state semifinals, where it fell to Bozeman. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound linebacker recorded an interception and a forced fumble.
"Proud to announce my commitment to The University of Montana!" Leonard expressed in a tweet.
Leonard joins Sentinel teammate T.J. Rausch, who has also recently verbally committed to the UM football team. Frenchtown's Jace Klucewich, who has since transferred to Sentinel, was the Grizzlies' first known commit, publicly stating his post-prep intentions on June 9.
Sentinel will begin its summer football workouts on July 27.
