MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies landed their first recruit in the Class of 2024 this week, securing a commitment from a quarterback out of Idaho.

Luke Flowers from Rigby High School shared his commitment to the Griz on Monday via Twitter. He wrote: "Thankful and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Montana."

Thankful and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Montana#gogriz pic.twitter.com/95o4g4TG4R — Luke Flowers (@lukeflowwers) June 19, 2023

Flowers is rated as a 3-star quarterback and the No. 4 player in the state of Idaho for the 2024 class, according to 247Sports. He chose the Griz over an offer from the Arizona Wildcats, who play in the Pac-12.

Flowers led Rigby to the Idaho 5A state championship this past fall, a 28-21 comeback win over top-ranked Meridian in the title game. He completed 31 of 44 pass attempts for 312 yards and a score, he ran for a touchdown and he tossed a 2-point conversion for a 22-21 lead.

Flowers, listed at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, will make an early appearance at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Rigby is scheduled to play fellow Idaho team Coeur d'Alene at UM on Friday, Aug. 18.

This is the second season in a row that UM's first commit is a quarterback. Last year it was Keali'i Ah Yat of Hawaii, the son of former Griz quarterback Brian Ah Yat.

The Griz are slated to have six quarterbacks on their roster this season: Boise State transfer Sam Vidlak, Central Arkansas transfer Clifton McDowell, junior Kris Brown of Bozeman, redshirt freshman Kaden Huot of Helena, and true freshmen Ah Yat and Gage Sliter of Kalispell.

Flowers is the third consecutive Rigby quarterback to sign with a Big Sky program. Class of 2020 QB Keegan Thompson inked with Idaho State, while Class of 2022 QB Tiger Adolpho signed with Weber State and is currently serving a two-year mission.

Flowers' father, Aaron Flowers, was a record-breaking quarterback at Cal State Northridge, which played in the Big Sky from 1996-2000. Aaron, now the offensive coordinator at Rigby, played for and then coached alongside current UM assistant coach Rob Phenicie at CSUN.

Transfer commits

On Sunday, the Griz received a commitment from San Jose State transfer punter Travis Benham as they look to fill the spot vacated by Patrick Rohrbach. He's a grad transfer with one season of eligibility left. He averaged 39.8 yards on 28 punts last season. He also had an offer from the Utah Utes.

On Monday, UM got a commitment from NCAA Division II transfer Evan Shafer, a tight end from Hillsdale College in Michigan. He's listed at 6-6, 275 pounds. He had one reception for 2 yards and one TD in 11 games over two seasons. He's originally from Connersville, Indiana.

Benham and Shafer give the Griz four post-spring ball transfers. The others are McDowell and Kansas transfer kicker Grant Glasgow.