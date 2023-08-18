MISSOULA — Ronnie Bradford has a decorated football résumé.

The Montana Grizzlies’ new defensive coordinator won the 1990 college football national title playing for Colorado before he went on to a 10-year NFL playing career.

He then coached with the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL and with California, Memphis, Louisiana Tech and USC in college before he joined UM in 2021 as the cornerbacks coach.

The one thing Bradford lacks is experience as a defensive coordinator. It’s a new role this season in which he’ll be responsible for calling defensive plays for the first time in his career.

“He’s not coordinated it, but whatever, he’s got great experience,” Montana head coach Hauck said before fall camp practice Wednesday. “He’s highly intelligent. He’s highly energetic.

“There’s guys coordinating in the NFL that haven’t ever done it before and they’re doing a pretty good job with it. They were saying the same thing about that guy that’s the head coach of the (New York) Jets a couple years ago in San Francisco (Robert Saleh).”

Every coordinator has been a first-time coordinator at some point, putting what they’ve learned into action. Bradford, 52, does have some experience in that realm as a special teams coordinator for the Denver Broncos and at Louisiana Tech.

He’s now had several months to acclimate to his new role, creating a call sheet, learning more about an ever-evolving roster and testing out plays in various situations. As he takes over for Kent Baer, his new-look defense will take the field in two weeks on Sept. 2 against Butler.

“Listen, we get after people,” Bradford said this week in an interview with Voice of the Griz Riley Corcoran. “That’s our staple. That’s not going to change. We’re going to add some nuances here and there that are going to be a little bit different. We’ll just wait for people to tune in to see what those nuances are. But the guys are enjoying ‘em.”

Senior safety Garrett Graves has noticed that about the defense. He now has Bradford as his position coach in addition to the defensive coordinator role.

“I think you’re going to see a lot of the same attitude as we’ve had throughout the years,” Graves said. “I’m not even sure that’s a coordinator to coordinator thing. I think that’s a team culture thing.

“I think coach Brad might bring in a new flavor of plays and maybe some play calling to it. I think that main emphasis that all of our coaches preach all the time is you got to play hard and physical and I think that’s what you’re going to see. It’ll be exciting to see what coach Bradford wants to call, but I think that stamp is going to be the toughness of the Griz defense.”

Senior cornerback Corbin Walker had a front row seat to Bradford the past two years. Bradford was his position coach those seasons.

“I think it’s great that he’s going to be DC,” Walker said. “He was a great coach for the cornerbacks. Now he’s bringing all that knowledge to the whole defense. Those guys are going to be learning a lot from him. He has a lot of experience both in the NFL and in college so he’s got a lot of stuff to bring to the table. A lot of the guys will get better and learn from him.”

Cornerbacks

Walker is the most veteran player in the cornerback room as UM has some big shoes to fill with unanimous All-American Justin Ford exhausting his eligibility. In total, the Griz lost five of the eight corners from last year’s defense.

Hauck identified Walker, junior Trevin Gradney, sophomore Jace Klucewich and transfers Ronald Jackson, Jelani Warren and Lamar Campbell as the guys competing for playing time. Gradney, a Billings West grad, garnered preseason All-Big Sky honors at the special teamer position.

“Trevin’s really grown,” Hauck said. “I think the special teams play has helped him tremendously in terms of becoming a full-time defensive player. A couple years ago he wasn’t ready to do that at all. I think just a matter of playing at a college level and confidence and all those other things, the special teams part really helped him.”

Klucewich, who played at Frenchtown and Missoula Sentinel, had been at safety and made the switch to corner in the offseason.

“Jace has good speed,” Hauck said. “He’s working on the technical aspect and improving there. Got to make plays on the ball, which is critical out there at corner. That’s something Trevin couldn’t do at all a couple years ago and he’s able to do it now. We’re hoping Jace makes that leap himself.”

Jackson, who played some safety in the spring, participated in 17 games over three seasons at Akron. Warren, who joined in fall camp, didn’t play in any games over four seasons at UCLA. Campbell began college as a walk-on at Washington State and spent 2022 at Santa Barbara Community College.

The Griz also bring back senior Robert Whitehead and sophomore Tanner Huff, who moved from receiver to corner in the offseason. UM brought in one true freshman in Elijah Brady.

“All our guys are super competitive and they’re all fighting for a spot, so it’s been very competitive between the cornerbacks group,” Walker said. “All those guys can play. All of us are deserving of a starting spot.”

Kim McCloud is coaching corners this year after he was a defensive analyst last season. He’s coached at Baylor, Syracuse, Hawaii, Nevada and Idaho.

“He’s a great coach too,” Walker said. “He’s alway getting on us about little things. He’s very nit-picky, so I think that’s great on us because we need to focus on the little things to get better as a whole group.”

Safeties

UM has another hole to fill with All-American safety Robby Hauck exhausting his eligibility. The loss of the leading tackler in Big Sky history could possibly change how UM plays its safeties, Bobby Hauck offered without any details.

The Griz return an experienced core with Graves and seniors TraJon Cotton and Nash Fouch. Cotton has made 18 starts and played in 26 games at UM. Fouch started all 13 games last year and played in 40. Graves played in 12 games last season and made seven starts at safety over the past two years.

“Coach Bradford tells us we’re the elder statesmen of the defense, so we kind of have to take charge out there,” Graves said, later expanding: “We just have a lot of knowledge all around the defense, but as far as like a full group, we’re probably the oldest full group so I think there’s a little responsibility on us to talk. I think it’s nice having the D-coordinator be also in our position meetings. He’s helping us get the right communication out.”

Hauck named those three as well as juniors Ryder Meyer and Jaxon Lee as the top five safeties. He noted the sixth spot, which will see playing time, is up for grabs.

“Their tackling has improved, which if you’re going to play safety you better be able to tackle,” Hauck said of Meyer and Lee. “Their understanding of coverage is improving and formation adjustments and all those things that go on specifically with the safeties, they’re probably the position that’s got to adjust the most. Those guys are coming on. Generally speaking in that entire room, the intellect is pretty good.”

Meyer prepped at Fairfield. Lee started at Drummond-Philipsburg before he finished at Missoula Sentinel.

“Ryder Meyer is playing amazing,” Graves said. “I think he’s going to be a guy that gets a lot of good reps this year. We’ve shown a lot of improvement in the safety group this year. That’s really exciting. I think that’s going to be one of our strengths.”

Other returners are senior David Koppang; sophomores TJ Rausch, Gabe Longin and Padraig Lang; and redshirt freshmen Chase McGurran and Tyson Rostad. UM added true freshmen Tanner Barbour and Kade Boyd.

The safeties have a new coach in Bradford, who replaced now-linebackers coach Roger Cooper. They also get some insight from Super Bowl champion coach Tim Hauck, a former safety who’s a defensive analyst.

“Usually you’re getting a breakdown of here’s what the safeties got to do, but it’s been very cool having the D-coordinator in our room because we have a much broader perspective of the defense,” Graves said. “Having coach Tim in the room too, they balance each other out really good and we get a lot of different, fresh perspectives. I couldn’t tell you everything he brings because I learn so much every day.”