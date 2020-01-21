MISSOULA — The annual Montana football Spring Game will be held in Hamilton for the first time, the Grizzly Scholarship Association (GSA) announced Tuesday.
This year's GSA Griz Spring Game is set for Friday, April 10, with kickoff at 6 p.m., giving fans in the Bitterroot Valley the chance to see the final Griz tune-up of spring under the lights at the new Hamilton High School Athletic Complex.
Since 2012, annual spring scrimmage has been played in Missoula on even-numbered years but will break with tradition this year to celebrate the opening of the new facility in Hamilton, featuring a 1,600-seat stadium, lights, and a new artificial turf playing surface. The GSA Griz Spring Game was first held in the Bitterroot Valley in 2009 when Corvallis hosted the annual event. Last year, Legends Field in Kalispell played host.
Proceeds from the Spring Game go directly to the GSA in its mission to provide scholarships to student-athletes.
Ticket details for the Spring Game plus the remainder of Montana's spring football schedule will be announced in the near future.
The 2020 Grizzlies open the season on Sept. 5 against Central Washington in Missoula.
UM sports information
