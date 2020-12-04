MISSOULA — Montana football strength and conditioning coach Matt Nicholson has left the Griz after six years to take the same position at Illinois State, according to an ISU press release tweeted out by Nicholson.
The Redbirds play in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and made the FCS playoff quarterfinals in 2019. They went 10-5 overall and tied for third in the MVFC with a 5-3 record.
"I'm excited for the opportunity to work with a program with a winning pedigree at the national level," Nicholson said in the ISU press release. "This feels like a great fit for me and my style, and the fact there are a couple coaches on the staff that I have previous relationships helps a lot."
Nicholson was brought to Montana in 2015 by then-newly hired coach Bob Stitt, both of whom came from Colorado School of Mines. He was retained by coach Bobby Hauck, who took over the Griz ahead of the 2018 season.
At ISU, Nicholson rejoins Travis Niekamp and Brian Hendricks, who coached linebackers and defensive linemen, respectively, at UM under Stitt. Niekamp is now the Redbirds' defensive coordinator, and Hendricks is the defensive line coach.
"Matt came highly recommended from Travis and Brian from the time they spent with him at Montana, and my former teammate Kevin Sumlin gave him rave reviews," ISU head coach Brock Spack said in the press release. "He's very smart, tough and a hard worker which I think he learned from his playing days as a walk-on and has transferred that to his coaching career. It seems like the players at his previous stops really engaged with him and bought into what he was trying to accomplish, and I have no doubts our players here will do the same."
A Texas native, Nicholson played linebacker at Houston from 2006-10. He coached defensive backs and linebackers for his alma mater from 2011-12, and he was the Colorado School of Mines stength and conditioning coach and linebackers coach from 2013-14 before coming to Montana.
Nicholson didn't return a request for further comment by press time.
—Frank Gogola, 406mtsports.com
