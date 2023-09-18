MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies closed their nonconference football slate with a perfect record.

They own a 35-20 home win over non-scholarship Butler, a 43-13 win at transitioning Utah Tech and closed with a 17-10 home victory against NCAA Division II Ferris State this past Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

That puts the 13th-ranked Griz at 3-0 heading into the Big Sky Conference portion of their schedule Saturday at winless Northern Arizona. They’ll play eight league games over the next nine weeks as they seek their first conference crown in over a decade.

“It’s always good to get tested in the nonconference season and it’s also always good to be 3-0. We can’t be any better than that,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said. “I think we’ve made improvements. I think that we are certainly not where we need to be. We’re not where we were a year ago at this point in time in terms of our ability to dominate games or opponents.

“But I also think that this can be a great season. We got to take it one week at a time. We’re excited about conference play starting. We have a fine football team. And the best is yet to come is what I would tell you.”

Here are three takeaways from Montana’s nonconference finale.

Just that special

Montana’s special teams units have always been emphasized and have always excelled under Hauck. This year’s group is showing it’s just as special.

For the second week in a row, senior punter Travis Benham had a punt downed inside the 1-yard line. The San Jose State transfer is the third different punter in as many years for the Griz, and he’s making an early case to be their third consecutive FCS punter of the year winner.

This time it was Eureka product Garrett Graves catching Benham’s 38-yard punt on the fly. Last week, it was Ronald Jackson collecting the ball on the hop at Utah Tech.

Both of those special teams plays to flip the field were followed up by defensive three-and-outs and punts out of the back of the end zone. Last week, Bergen returned the punt for a touchdown. This week, he ran back the punt 13 yards to the opponent’s 30-yard line.

On his previous return, he had ripped off a 33-yard run to Ferris State’s 40-yard line. That came right after Ferris State took a deep shot instead of running on third-and-3 coming out of a timeout.

Both of Bergen’s third-quarter returns set up UM’s only two touchdowns as the Griz made a few breaks on special teams to help a stagnant offense. He finished with three returns for 51 yards. Through three games, he’s one of two Big Sky players with a punt return touchdown, ranks first in punt return yards (108) and is second in punt return average (18.0).

His return yardage came as the result of UM altering its approach during the game in response to a change Ferris State made because the Griz had come close to blocking punts earlier. Ferris State had also switched from punter Ethan Sossen to Mitchell Middleton.

“It’s always interesting to see how teams will change to try to combat what we’re doing,” Hauck said. “It’s funny, our punt return game plan kind of got blown up because they switched their protection after the first two. I think they were worried that we were actually going to get there because we were close twice. That was kind of our plan going in.

“So, again, smart players make coaches look smart because we had to draw up some of that in the dirt, and they handled it really well.”

Freshman kicker Grant Glasgow started off on a strong foot with a 43-yard field goal but later missed a 45-yard field goal wide right. That puts the Kansas transfer at 3 for 5 on the season.

He does own a season-long make of 49 yards, which he hit in the opener. He has proven to be an upgrade over returner Nico Ramos simply because he beat out the senior for the job.

The Griz didn’t get to show much in the kick return game. Graves had the lone return, for no yards as he bobbled the ball on a kickoff from the 50.

“Those guys are playing well,” Hauck said of the special teams units. “They’re doing a good job. We felt like in the kickoff and kickoff return game we had a couple shots there too and we really didn’t get to it.”

Ferris State returned only one kickoff, for 20 yards, and one punt, for 8 yards.

Dominating defense

This Griz defense isn’t yet on the level of those in previous years, but it’s trending in the right direction. It’s good, getting better but has some depth questions.

Montana has given up fewer and fewer points every week. Butler scored 20, then Utah Tech put up 13 and then Ferris State managed only 10 points.

The 285 yards allowed Saturday were also the fewest of the year. The 129 rush yards were the most given up, although FSU ran it 40 times, about twice as much as the first two opponents.

Furthermore, UM totaled nine tackles for loss and four sacks, both single-game highs this year.

Ferris State presented a two-QB system similar to ones that have rattled the Griz in past years, like Sacramento State and Montana State. It’s something they’ve seen before and something that they practice against more with their own pass- and run-heavy quarterbacks.

Ferris State’s offensive line gave Montana a challenge with its literal big size. The Bulldogs lost one starter when Lawrence Hatter was ejected in third quarter for targeting after an interception. Left tackle Bob Anderson left with an injury in the first minute of the fourth quarter.

“People say they’re a Division II team, and in my opinion, that’s a Division I football team,” Griz nose tackler Alex Gubner said. “All week, we knew these guys are good, these guys aren’t a typical team. Their O-line was the biggest we played all year. They’re big dudes and they’re physical and I give credit to them. They’re a good group.”

UM was missing linebacker Riley Wilson, who has been an early standout after transferring from Hawaii. The linebackers were still productive: Braxton Hill piled up 15 tackles and two sacks, Levi Janacaro added two tackles for loss and Tyler Flink had eight tackles.

Linebacker Ryan Tirrell contributed seven tackles. He and defensive end Hayden Harris nearly combined for a safety when UM had Ferris State backed up to the 1-yard line after Benham’s punt downed by Graves.

Additionally, the Griz were down to tight end Evan Shafer playing as the backup nose tackle for Gubner, who had two TFLs, early in the game although Jareb Ramos came in later. Noah Kaschmitter hasn’t played this year and Kellen Detrick has been out since the opener.

Trevin Gradney continued to excel in his first season as a starting cornerback. He collected his third pick in as many games on Saturday. That gives him four turnovers forced in three games. UM's five picks are tied for the Big Sky lead.

“The last three weeks in a row, he’s made some pretty difficult interceptions,” Hauck said. “He’s really developed a great knack for going and getting the ball. He’s playing well, which was probably a question mark coming into the season: the level of play we’d get at the corner spot. He’s really played great.”

Backup corner Ronald Jackson was called for two pass interference penalties, including one in the end zone on third down.

Then there was just the bizarre: Ferris State fumbled the ball forward for a first down on the final play of the third quarter. The last name of the player who recovered the ball? Miracle.

Offensive identity

Sam Vidlak played by far the majority of Saturday’s game after two weeks of the Griz rotating who started and who played the second half.

Vidlak finished 9-of-15 passing for 105 yards and one pick against a team that came in giving up 277.5 pass yards per game. Clifton McDowell saw only a handful of plays, ran the ball twice, handed off on a touchdown run and didn’t throw a pass.

Do the Griz think they might have their QB in Vidlak? Especially when they stuck with him in a game that remained tight until the final turnover on downs in the closing minute of the contest?

The Griz managed only 198 yards of offense while running 56 plays, 13 less than Ferris State. They averaged only 3.4 yards per play compared to 4.1 for FSU, were unable to run out the clock late, and had to punt and make another defensive stand.

Montana’s offensive presence was largely absent on the ground with only 84 rush yards after going for 230 and 262 in its previous two games. Much of the previous ground success had come when McDowell was on the field.

The lack of rush yards this time came despite the Griz running the ball 41 times compared to 15 pass attempts. UM’s 143 rush attempts are the most in the Big Sky through three games, while its 65 pass attempts are the second fewest.

Running back Eli Gillman was once again a bright spot, running for 78 yards and one score. He ranks first in the Big Sky in rush attempts (54), second in rush yards (275) and tied for fourth in rush TDs (four).

This was by far the O-line’s biggest test. The Griz lost center AJ Forbes for a stretch in the first half when he appeared to injure his right knee. Forbes, who had started 30 of 31 games since transferring to UM, returned. Left tackle Chris Walker briefly rotated with Cannon Panfiloff, and right guard Journey Grimsrud shared snaps with Liam Brown.

The Bulldogs did have some legit dudes on the D-line, collecting eight TFLs and two sacks. Illinois transfer Lere Oladipo, who had two tackles for loss, regularly went against Walker in a battle of NFL draft prospects.

“We kind of got run over a little bit in the first half up front on offense,” Hauck said. “We shored that up and we started getting the ball out quicker and hitting some passes, and that certainly helped things. We just weren’t clicking enough. We couldn’t get through the call sheet. We just didn’t have enough plays. That was kind of it.”

UM did capitalize on the great field position set up by its special teams units. After Bergen’s punt return to the 40-yard line in the third quarter, Vidlak connected with Bergen for 26 yards on the first play. Four plays later, Eli Gilman ran for a touchdown.

After Bergen’s next punt return, Gillman ran for 23 yards to the 7-yard line on the first play of the drive. Nick Ostmo punched in a touchdown three plays later.

The offensive drive in between those wasn’t pretty. Gradney’s interception was followed by 30 yards of penalties, putting UM at the FSU 27-yard line. The Griz ran for a 12-yard loss on a receiver reverse on first down and eventually punted.

Vidlak settled in with a streak of seven consecutive completions. However, he started 1-of-4 passing before that and then finished 1-of-4.

“I think we got into a rhythm at certain points in the game as an offensive unit,” he said. “And then at other points of the game, I think we needed to be better. I think we’ll watch the film on that and know what we need to clean up. I did feel at certain points of the game there was good rhythm and we were moving the ball well.”