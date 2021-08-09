MISSOULA — Bobby Hauck is well aware he’s been through preseason football camp numerous times, but the 57-year-old Montana coach didn’t want to be reminded of that Monday.
“You call me old, we’re going to wrestle,” he quipped prior to the first day of the team’s camp at Dornblaser Field.
The smile on his face matched the sunny day as the recent wildfire smoke cleared away from Mt. Sentinel, the backdrop for 18 preseason practices over the next three weeks.
Hauck’s energy and excitement was evident as the Griz were returning for their first fall camp since 2019 after the fall 2020 season was postponed because of the pandemic. He was relaxed yet ready to rumble for what many expect to be a season with great potential.
Hauck said he watched many hours of football every Saturday last fall because he missed the game. He even took the time to divulge that he enjoys putting pineapple on his meat lover’s pizza.
“When you get something you really kind of love taken away from you, whether you’re a player or a coach or anybody that’s out here involved with us, when that gets taken away from you, I think there’s a little more excitement to get back at it,” he said. “I think, to a man, everybody here’s excited.”
That was evident as fans came out to watch the open practice, a non-padded outing in which players wore silver helmets, gray shorts, and maroon, white or black jerseys. There were people of all ages, from the elderly to little children to Dane Oliver, the former Griz wide receiver and current football coach of the reigning State AA champion Missoula Sentinel Spartans.
They all surely heard the unmistakable sounds that come with a Griz football practice. There was the defensive line belting its chants as the group jogged onto the south practice field for the first time this fall. The defensive units let out their usual yells of excitement as they ran through pursuit drills. The horns marking the end of one drill and the start of another were crisp and clear.
Then there were things those fans might not have heard, like the line leaders taking time to get every player's helmet lined up perfectly in columns before the team could begin stretches. Or Hauck joking about how the now-eliminated two-a-day practices during camp used to be needed to get guys in shape after they spent the summer smoking Marlboro Reds while caddying at the golf course.
He likes the physical shape in which this team enters camp after a summer of player-run practices and max testing in the weight room. The focus now turns to preparing for their season opener Sept. 4 at Washington.
“They’ve been here all summer, they’ve been working, so we’re just trying to get to game readiness,” he said. “I just want us to steadily progress and get great technique work and get all the scheme in and then start honing in on our game plan.”
There’s reason for optimism this season. Hauck is excited about the team’s depth as the Griz return 14 starters from the 2019 season and 20 from the spring 2021 season.
The national recognition is there for the Griz even though they haven’t named a quarterback and have their All-American running back recovering from a spring injury. Still, they were ranked No. 9 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25 earlier in the day and were projected by Hero Sports to earn the No. 6 seed in the playoff bracket come November.
The one thing that took the smile off Hauck’s face was the mention of COVID. He said he didn’t have an estimate of the team’s vaccination rate and didn’t know if they’d reach the Big Sky commissioner’s preferred level by their season opener.
How COVID could affect the season is still an unknown. What was evident Monday was the level of excitement about another step toward normalcy.
“Everybody’s enthused about getting going and everybody’s always excited for the first day,” he said. “So, we’ll see if they can maintain that after a couple weeks. Hopefully they’ll have energy every time we get out here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.