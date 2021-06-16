MISSOULA — The Montana football team is ranked No. 11 in the Athlon Sports Preseason FCS Top 25, the organization announced Wednesday.
The Grizzlies were one of five Big Sky Conference teams to earn a ranking along with Weber State (No. 6), Montana State (No. 8), UC Davis (No. 17) and Eastern Washington (No. 19). Sacramento State was listed as a team "on the cusp" of earning a spot in the poll.
Montana posted a 2-0 record in the spring, with blowout home wins over Central Washington and Portland State by a combined score of 107-10.
James Madison was picked in the top spot by Athlon after finishing the 2020-21 season at 7-1. North Dakota State was listed at No. 2, followed by spring FCS champion Sam Houston at No. 3. South Dakota State and Delaware are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.
Montana finished the 2019 season ranked No. 6 in the nation after the Grizzlies put together a 10-4 campaign and reached the FCS quarterfinals for the first time in a decade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.