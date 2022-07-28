MISSOULA — With the Montana football team picked to win the Big Sky Conference title for the first time in over a decade, expectations for the 2022 season are high as the start of fall camp draws near.
The Grizzlies officially begin their championship quest on Monday, Aug. 8, with the first of 18 preseason practices leading up to the home opener against Northwestern State on September 3 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Players report to fall camp next Friday for two days of meetings, equipment fitting and walk-throughs. The Griz then return to Dornblaser Field at UM's south campus for the first official practice of fall camp at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 8.
The first 11 practices of camp through Aug. 19 are open to the public, with each set to begin at 2:30. Practices will be closed Aug. 20-27 in the lead-up to game week. All practices remain open for Quarterback Club members.
With 18 starters, 38 returning lettermen and seven returning All-Big Sky picks, Montana was selected by the league's coaches and media to win its first conference title since 2009 earlier in the week.
Returning Buchanan Award finalist Patrick O'Connell was named the league's preseason Defensive MVP, while four other Grizzlies earned a place on the preseason all-conference team.
Montana will play six regular-season games in the friendly confines of Washington-Grizzly stadium this season, where the Griz hold a 215-34 record since the "mecca of FCS football" opened in 1986.
—UM sports information
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.