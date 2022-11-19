MISSOULA — Montana got a dry run through what it might take to win a Big Sky Conference tournament title in March when it hosted the Zootown Classic Thursday through Saturday.
The competition ramped up each time the Griz took the court as they played three basketball games in as many days. They rolled to a win in their opener, had to stage a second-half comeback in game two and lost in their final game, 73-62 to Troy on Saturday.
UM coach Travis DeCuire felt Troy would bring in the most talent, and he wanted to face the toughest opponent last after hopefully winning two games. The game had a championship feel throughout and will serve as a learning experience for a team that has nine newcomers who still need to gel in order to exceed the preseason poll spot of being picked third in the Big Sky.
“I want to become a team that can get to the championship game. Anything can happen if you get there on Saturday,” DeCuire said. “I think for us now we walk away from this and say, ‘Ok, we are a team that can get to that third night.’
“Now, we got to get better at producing on that night. Mental fatigue, physical fatigue. How do you play through that? How do you execute through that? How do you perform through that? That’s an area of growth for us, and we got a lot of time to get there.”
The Griz were tied 52-52 with 10:38 to play but found themselves on the wrong end of an 8-0 run. The Trojans turned an offensive rebound into a bucket, forced a turnover, scored another basket off an offensive rebound, forced another turnover, made two free throws, grabbed another offensive board after a Griz miss and made two free throws in less than three minutes.
Montana wasn’t done, finding its way back into the game with a Lonnell Martin Jr. 3-pointer that brought the deficit to 66-60. Aanen Moddy, who scored a game-high 16 points, then had a 3-pointer go in and out of the cylinder, which could’ve trimmed the deficit to three with 2:38 remaining had it gone in.
Troy outscored UM 7-2 the rest of the way and 21-10 over the final 10:01 after the 52-52 tie. The Trojans were 18 of 19 at the charity stripe in the second half and 21 of 25 for the game.
“I felt like there were moments we beat ourselves,” DeCuire said. “They made the plays down the stretch. The last eight minutes, they took the game.
“We had an opportunity to build a bigger lead at the end of the first half and then get off to a good start to start the half, and just too many errors. Instead of going in up 14, we go in up six. Then the first three possessions we don’t get a stop defensively and I think they just had way too much confidence after that. We lost some and it took us a while to try to get it back.”
Troy coach Scott Cross concurred about the hot start to the second half being crucial. His team hadn’t trailed at halftime this season, so this was a new experience.
Nelson Phillips, who scored a team-high 14 points, threw down a dunk and converted the and-1 on the first possession of the second half. He then hit a 3-pointer and a long 2-pointer with a hand right in his face on the next two trips.
The Griz were matching those early baskets and went up by six to tie their halftime lead of 32-26, but an 8-0 run by Troy put UM in a 47-44 hole. Point-blank baskets by Mack Anderson, who missed Friday’s game, and a 3-pointer by Moody tied the game at 52-52.
The Griz made just one of their final 10 field goal attempts and shot 35.8% from the floor. They had 11 assists on 19 made field goals, with six of those helpers coming from Josh Bannan, who added eight points and eight rebounds. With point guard Brandon Whitney out, the Griz went with several different lineups, including some with three forwards in which Bannan handled the ball so Moody and Martin could get some rest.
“I thought in the second half we got off to a good start, and It kind of gave our guys confidence and then our guys were just locked in more defensively,” Cross said. “At halftime, I told them we didn’t play good defensively, we didn’t play good offensively, we’re all looking to shoot 3s, we weren’t sharing the ball. It was like watching a bad AAU game.
“I said the good thing about it though is we’re down six, so that’s a really good sign that you played bad but we’re still in this game. So, everybody was really locked in defensively. One of our best defensive performances in the second half.”
Tournament in review
Josh Bannan was named the Zootown Classic MVP. He averaged 14.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists in the three tournament games.
“Bannan, to me, is one of the best post players that I’ve ever seen at any level,” Cross said. “Watching him on tape, he scares you to death. He’s 6-10. He can shoot it. He can drive you. He can come off the pick and roll. He can pass it. It’s hard to double him in the post because he can pass it. His footwork is amazing. I think he can play in the NBA. He’s that talented in my opinion.
“Then they have some shooters to go around him. They present a lot of challenges, but our guys were really locked in and sat down and guarded and we played great team defense and because of that we were able to pull it out.”
The five other players on the all-tournament team were Troy’s Nelson Phillips and Duke Miles, St. Thomas’ Andrew Rohde and Thomas Riley, and Merrimack’s Ziggy Reid.
Miles thought the experience of playing three games in three days would be beneficial come conference tournament time. Troy lost in the Sun Belt semifinals last year.
“We can carry it over because we’re going to play in different atmospheres and there’s going to be times where we’re going to be cold, we’re going to be hot,” he said. “So, going against good teams like that, that can shoot very well and can move the ball, it’s just a good experience for us and we can just keep going forward.”
Montana, Troy and St. Thomas all went 2-1 to share the tournament title three ways. Merrimack was the only team to go winless.
This was the second annual Zootown Classic. DeCuire said he’s already trying to recruit a field for another rendition of the tournament in the future.
“I think it’s good for us,” he said. “It’s just hard for us to get home and homes. It’s hard to get people to come to Missoula. If they can come and maybe get two neutral-site games, then it’s a little more intriguing to them. Our hospitality is pretty good. I think that they have a good experience when they come. I think the word is out. We’ll see. If we can continue to fill it, then we’d like to.”
St. Thomas 72, Merrimack 61
Riley Miller scored 15 of his game-high 28 points in the second half as St. Thomas outscored Merrimack 35-27 after the intermission to turn a 37-34 lead into a 72-61 win.
The Tommies finished 2-1 at the Zootown Classic by winning their final two games after they opened with a 78-59 loss to Montana on Thursday. They then beat Troy 78-76 on a buzzer-beater Friday.
Andrew Rohde, who hit that game-winner, dished out a game-high eight assists to go with six points and five rebounds against Merrimack. Ziggy Reid led Merrimack with 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting to go with five assists.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.