MISSOULA — Just four weeks into the regular season, the Montana defense has picked up its third Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week honor.
During a 53-16 homecoming victory over Portland State Saturday, redshirt senior safety Robby Hauck tied for the team high with seven tackles.
However, it was his third tackle of the afternoon that garnered the weekly recognition. With that takedown, Hauck became the program’s all-time leading tackler, passing up former linebacker Dante Olson. His seven tackles brought his current total to 402.
The senior shared the Week 4 Big Sky honor as a co-awardee with Sacramento State’s Armon Bailey.
The next milestone facing Hauck is becoming the Big Sky’s all-time leader in tackles. The current record holder is Ronnie Hamlin, a former Eastern Washington Eagle who accumulated 473 tackles from 2009-2014. That puts Hauck 72 stops away from the top of the heap, needing an average of 10.3 tackles per game to get the job done in the regular season.
Along with the Griz defense, the offense was awarded a conference honor for the first time this season after accounting for 35 of the team’s 53 points on Saturday. It was the engineer of that attack, quarterback Lucas Johnson, who was named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week.
“It’s always good to see Luke do what he does best. He’s a great player, great teammate and more importantly, he’s a great human,” said left guard Hunter Mayginnes. “It’s always fun to see the offense play well and put up some big points and I have to applaud Lucas for doing that.”
By way of elite efficiency, the former FBS signal-caller passed for 221 total yards while finding two receivers for scores. With 2 minutes, eight seconds remaining in the first half, he connected with Missoula native Mitch Roberts for six points. Later on, Johnson found sophomore wideout Aaron Fontes in the end zone from 11 yards out.
But it was Johnson’s legs that got the scoring started, scampering in for an 11-yard touchdown on the team’s first offensive possession. His is Montana's leading rusher with 210 entering a Week 5 contest with a winless Idaho State squad Saturday.
Slight dip in the polls
At this time last week, the Griz were tied with South Dakota State at No. 2 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 rankings. Despite a 37-point victory, Montana has been surmounted by SDSU, slipping to No. 3.
Though the margin is slim, the Jackrabbits hold the advantage of 1,272 voting points to the home team’s 1,264.
You can only play who is in front of you, but it may be Montana's strength of schedule that has them moving backwards. Although undefeated, their opponents’ combined record through Week 4 is 3-11. If you include the Idaho State Bengals, their Week 5 opponent, that clip moves to 3-15.
Of all 130 FCS teams, the Griz entered the season ranked 54th in strength of schedule. Head coach Bobby Hauck has the team deliberately focused on each week though, keeping his guard up despite strength of schedule discussions or an opponent’s record.
“I’m sure we’ll be favored in the game, but we have to be aware that there are a lot of people who have been favored in games this year and gotten beat,” Hauck said at a Monday press conference. “We aren’t going to get caught up in all that, we’re going to be prepared like we always are.”
Meanwhile, SDSU had the 23rd toughest schedule, drawing road games versus FBS Iowa and then FCS powers Missouri State, North Dakota State, North Dakota and Northern Iowa.
The good news is that signature opportunities are on the horizon for the maroon and silver. With Montana being one of them, 40 percent of the country’s Top 10 is made up of Big Sky programs.
Montana State is ranked at No. 4, while Sacramento State sits at No. 5 and Weber State climbs to No. 8. On Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, the Griz will have back-to-back road trips to face off with the Hornets and the Wildcats. They’ll end their regular season on the road versus the Bobcats.
