MISSOULA — Journeyman backup quarterback Kirk Rygol announced his decision to transfer to Montana on Monday afternoon, making the Griz his fourth college team in four seasons.
Rygol has thrown 25 total passes in college and was most recently a preferred walk-on at South Florida, a Group of Five team that plays in the American Athletic Conference. He's listed as a 6-foot, 195-pound quarterback and will be a redshirt junior who's immediately eligible to play this fall as an FBS dropdown.
The addition will give the Griz a quarterback in each class for the 2020 season. Cam Humphrey will be a redshirt senior, Rygol a redshirt junior, Robbie Patterson a redshirt sophomore, Bozeman's Kris Brown a redshirt freshman and Hamilton's Carson Rostad a true freshman.
Rygol shared his decision to transfer to Montana on Twitter, less than two weeks after he announced on May 12 that he was transferring from South Florida "due to financial reasons."
#committed pic.twitter.com/3cHiCp07MD— Kirk Rygol (@youngking_kj) May 25, 2020
"Ever since I was little I always dreamed about receiving a D1 scholarship," Rygol wrote in a note attached to his tweet. "I have been through a lot to get where I am now. Many days of not knowing where my next move was, or if I would even play football again. But throughout my journey I have realized that everything happens for a reason. Might not be your plan, but God always (has) the right plan.
"I just wanna say to anyone out there that is in the same situation I have been in, to keep ya head up, keep pushing and bet on ya self. Cuz it will pay off in the long run. Thank you to my family and friends for being there for me always. You pushed me to keep going when I wasn't sure if I should. And it all payed off. Y'all gonna see a side of me you never seen before these next 2 years. Bet on that. With that being said, I'm committed to the University of Montana."
Originally from Fort Mill, South Carolina, Rygol was a second-team all-state quarterback as a sophomore at Nation Ford High School, throwing for over 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns. He was second-team all-conference as a senior when he threw for over 3,000 yards and 36 touchdowns while rushing for over 500 yards and five scores.
Rygol began his college career in 2017 at Division II North Greenville University in South Carolina. He used a year of eligibility by playing in one game, completing his lone pass attempt for 9 yards and running three times for minus-4 yards.
Rygol then spent the 2018 season redshirting at ASA College, a junior college in Brooklyn, New York.
He transferred to South Florida in 2019 and played sparingly in five games, completing 12 of 24 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns while rushing nine times for 29 yards.
