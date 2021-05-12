MISSOULA — Montana picked up a commitment from a grad transfer out of the Big Ten on Wednesday night.

DeAri Todd is a 6-foot-2, 265-pound defensive end who has two seasons of eligiblity remaining after he spent the previous four seasons at Michigan State. He announced his commitment on Twitter: "Montana…let’s work! I’m coming with something to prove."

Todd is still looking for his first on-field action after not playing a snap at Michigan State. He took care of business off the field by being a three-time academic All-Big Ten selection.

Todd was rated as a three-star prospect in the 2017 recruiting class when he was coming out of high school in Lorain, Ohio. He had originally committed to Boston College in the ACC before flipping to Michigan State.

Todd is the second known commitment Montana has gotten through the transfer portal this spring. Akron running back transfer Isiah Childs committed last month after a redshirt season in the Mid-American Conference.

