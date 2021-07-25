Montana added another member to its 2022 recruiting class when it got a commitment Friday from Eli Gillman, a running back from Dassel-Cokato High School in Minnesota.
Gillman announced his commitment on Twitter, writing: "After talking with my coaches, family, and friends i'm proud to announce that i will be committing to The University of Montana @MontanaGrizFB. I want to thank all my coaches, friends, family and teammates for getting me to this point and lastly i want to thank @Coach_Hauck @GrizCoachGreen and the rest of the staff for giving me an opportunity."
@Coach_Hauck @GrizCoachGreen @IkeNelson_ @OliverJamesWes1 @MNPrepSpotlight @MontanaGrizFB #gogriz pic.twitter.com/goDkRvb6Hq— Eli Gillman (@eli_gillman) July 23, 2021
Gillman, who has also played wide receiver, posted 21 total touchdowns and 1,585 total yards in 2019 as a sophomore, according to his Hudl page. He followed up with 1,205 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns in eight games as a junior.
"Coming to Montana as a running back on an incredible full ride scholarship to help bring a national title back to the Griz," Gillman told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com.
Gillman, 6-foot, 195 pounds, is a three-sport athlete who also plays basketball and competes in track, excelling in sprints and relays. He chose UM over offers from FBS team Central Michigan and FCS schools Northern Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Georgetown and Dartmouth.
Gillman is the fifth known commit in UM's 2022 recruiting class and the second from outside the state of Montana, joining 3-star wide receiver Sam Alford of Park City, Utah. The Grizzlies' three known in-state commits are Helena High quarterback Kaden Huot, Helena High linebacker/running back Marcus Evans and Hamilton quarterback/wide receiver/safety Tyson Rostad.
