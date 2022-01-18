MISSOULA — Montana added its first high school commit since the early signing period in December with a commitment from an athlete out of Nebraska.
Vince Genatone committed to the Griz on Tuesday. He's a 6-foot, 200-pounder who played linebacker and running back in high school, although his bio lists him as an athlete, linebacker and safety, and recruiting websites project him as a linebacker at the college level.
"After my official visit this weekend, I am excited to be committed to The University of Montana," he wrote in a Twitter post.
Genatone totaled 136 tackles and 14.5 tackles for a loss last season, according to MaxPreps. He ran for 911 yards and 13 touchdowns on offense.
Genatone impressed at the Nebraska Cornhuskers' individual football workouts in June. He ran a reported 4.45-second 40-yard dash and had a reported 38.5-inch vertical jump.
With a physical presence, Genatone won the Nebraska Class A state wrestling championship at 195 pounds last February. He showed his speed as a track state qualifier in the 100-meter dash, an event in which his fastest time was 10.87 seconds, which was 0.19 seconds faster than the Montana Class AA state champion in 2021.
Genatone also had reported offers from Idaho, Northern Arizona, North Dakota, South Dakota State and Southern Miss. He played two seasons of varsity football at North Platte after he moved from Casper, Wyoming, to Nebraska in June 2020.
The addition of Genatone gives the Griz 13 known high school players in their 2022 recruiting class. They signed 12 players in December: Park City (Utah) wide receiver Sam Alford, Laurel athlete Beau Dantic, Helena linebacker Marcus Evans, Missoula Hellgate wide receiver Ian Finch, Dassel Cokato (Minnesota) running back Eli Gillman, Polson defensive lineman Braunson Henriksen, Helena quarterback Kaden Huot, Helena safety Chase McGurran, Kalispell Glacier kicker/punter Patrick Rohrbach, Hamilton athlete Tyson Rostad, Jefferson safety Joey Visser and Missoula Sentinel tight end Joe Weida.
Montana has also secured commitments from four transfer players. They are Washington wide receiver Sawyer Racanelli, San Diego State quarterback Lucas Johnson, Idaho State cornerback Jayden Dawson and Grossmont College (JUCO) cornerback Robert Whitehead.
