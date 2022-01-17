MISSOULA — Montana secured commitments from two cornerback transfers, one from Idaho State and one from the junior college level, over the weekend.
Former ISU cornerback Jayden Dawson announced his commitment to UM on Saturday. He was an All-Big Sky honorable mention in the fall and a first-team all-conference pick in the spring, when only eight of the 13 league teams played.
Dawson tallied 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, 13 pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 11 games in 2021. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound grad transfer has one season of eligibility left.
Officially committed to the University of Montana #GoGriz 🐻 pic.twitter.com/C87rrwhy3p— Jayden (@dawson_jayden) January 15, 2022
"Officially committed to the University of Montana," he wrote in his Twitter post announcing his decision."
Former JUCO cornerback Robert Whitehead shared his commitment to the Griz on Sunday. The San Diego native previously played at Grossmont College in California.
Whitehead is a 6-foot-2, 180-pounder who had 36 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions and nine pass breakups in eight games in 2021. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
#ALLGOD 🐻❤️ @MontanaGrizFB @GrossmontFB pic.twitter.com/sFdrNuUd9R— Robert Whitehead (@heres_rj) January 16, 2022
"First of all, I would like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," he wrote in his Twitter post announcing his decision. "I would also like to thank my family and friends, as well as all the coaches who have helped me throughout my football career and recruited me throughout this last year or so. With that being said, I will be continuing my Education and playing the sport I love at the University of Montana for the next two years."
The addition of Dawson and Whitehead gives Montana four known commits this transfer cycle. The others are Washington wide receiver Sawyer Racanelli and San Diego State quarterback Lucas Johnson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.