The Montana women’s golf team closed out the Griz Match Play Challenge with a tight 3-2 loss to Eastern Washington on Saturday morning at the Missoula Country Club.
Facing a favored Eagles team that was 80 strokes better than the Grizzlies at the Battle at Old Works last month and the Rose City Collegiate earlier this week, Montana picked up wins from Allison Sobol and Teigan Avery and had two other matches go down to the final hole.
“It was very interesting at the end. There were swings back and forth. Across the board, I loved our heart out there. It was fun to see,” said coach Kris Nord.
Sobol and Faith D’Ortenzio both had exciting back-nine rallies, with Sobol winning her match on the first playoff hole. D’Ortenzio dropped hers on the 18th green after coming back from four down at the turn.
Sobol was two down on the tee at 17 and facing elimination, but she closed out her match going birdie, birdie, birdie.
At the top of the order Kylie Esh dropped a 2-and-1 decision to Madalyn Ardueser, who won the individual title at both the Battle at Old Works and Rose City Collegiate.
Jessica Ponce was two down at the turn and did everything she could to flip the match in her favor on the back nine. But Stephanie Heimler was just too good when she needed to be.
In the day’s other match, Idaho State defeated Montana State, 3-2.
Montana will close out its fall schedule at the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational in Lakewood, Wash., on Oct. 14-15.
